Pass or Fail

Top Stories
Rain chances to increase Thursday; a little taste of fall for the last weekend of summer
Video
Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response in Batesville
Video
Federal judge: Louisiana should expand mail voting access for Nov. 3 election
Caddo Parish approved for DSNAP benefits, applications begin Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Rain chances to increase Thursday; a little taste of fall for the last weekend of summer
Video
A few more days of heat, before a cold front brings a pleasant pattern with cooler mornings Friday through early next week
Video
Live update: Sally continues to spin off the coast of Alabama; cooler temperatures invade the ArkLaTex this weekend
Tracking the Tropics: ‘Huge rainmaker’ Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods
Video
Top Stories
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Hall of Fame candidates
Nuggets crash LA party, will face Lakers in West finals
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all
Top Stories
CPSO, City of Shreveport cancel 2020 National Night Out
Voices of Courage: Cultural Experiences
Video
Boys & Girls Club gearing up for virtual Steak & Burger fundraiser
State Fair of Louisiana rescheduled to spring of 2021
Video
Top Stories
Paws in the Park 2020 coming up
Video
Top Stories
First two longlists announced for National Book Awards
Top Stories
Historical society receives $7.5 million for archive storage
Top Stories
Horrors of slavery at center of Janelle Monae’s ‘Antebellum’
No public at Dutch Saint Nicholas party due to coronavirus
Restorers uncover new details in a Michelangelo Pieta
Trick-or-What? Pandemic Halloween is a mixed bag all around
Coronavirus Resources
Arkansas
Arkansas Coronavirus News
Ark. Dept. of Health
ADH COVID-19 Dashboard
State of Arkansas COVID-19 info
Testing Info
UAMS free 24-hour online screening
ADH Coronavirus Hotline: 1-800-803-7847
Food Access Map
Arkansas Division of Emergency Management
Arkansas Unemployment Information
County building closures
School & education information
Arkansas 211
Arkansas COVID-19 Relief Fund
Louisiana
Louisiana Coronavirus News
Louisiana Department of Health
Louisiana LDH COVID-19 Dashboard
SEARCH: COVID-19 reports for NWLA nursing homes
Testing Sites
La. Health Alert Messages
Gov. Edwards COVID-19 Newsroom
COVID-19 Louisiana Volunteers Registration
School Meal Programs
Food bank info
Louisiana 211
Open Safely
LDH Guidance and Resources
File an unemployment claim: 1-866-783-5567
LDH Keep Calm through COVID-Hotline: 1-866-310-7977
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Texas
Texas Coronavirus News
Texas Health and Human Services
Texas COVID-19 case dashboard
Gov. Abbott COVID-19 Newsroom
Testing Info & Sites
School Meal Programs
File for unemployment TWC 800-939-6631
Traveling to Texas
211 Texas: COVID-19
Harrison County
Texarkana, TX
Oklahoma
Oklahoma Coronavirus News
Oklahoma Department of Health
Drive-Thru Testing
Oklahoma COVID-19 resources
Online symptom Checker
Unemployment resources
Oklahoma 211
Travel information
Broken Arrow COVID-19 info
Regional/National
CDC: The Latest
CDC: About Coronavirus
CDC: Coronavirus Self-Checker
CDC: What to do if you are sick
COVID-19 FAQ
CDC: Daily life & coping
Q&A: Here's how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
IRS: Get My Payment
JHU: Global Cases Map
Track COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex
FEMA Coronavirus Rumor Control
SBA guidance & loan resources
FEMA: How to Help
MAP: ArkLaTex school district reopening plans
Coronavirus Timeline
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Rain chances to increase Thursday; a little taste of fall for the last weekend of summer
Video
Crane collision sends 16 workers to Austin area hospitals
Video
SCENE VIDEO: Crane collision at east Austin construction site
Video
CDC's Redfield comments on the importance of masks
Video
Gov. Edwards talks forestry losses from Hurricane Laura
Video
Nearly 550,000 kids test positive for COVID-19
Video
Democrats, Republicans meet to discuss COVID-19 stimulus, rebuilding economy
Video
A few more days of heat, before a cold front brings a pleasant pattern with cooler mornings Friday through early next week
Video
Voices of Courage Cultural Experiences
Video
Mayor and SPD Chief address crime
Video
Trending Stories
Weather
Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction of infant in shopping cart
Video
Victim identified in fatal shooting at Shreveport motel
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand halfway through September
Interactive Radar
Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments
Video
Shreveport man sentenced to 57 months in federal penitentiary
Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response in Batesville
Video
Second stimulus checks: Group of bipartisan lawmakers unveils plan with $1,200 checks
Astronomers see hints of life in clouds of Venus
Video
Cajun Navy 2016 team recounts emotional rescue of child who is non-verbal in Hurricane Sally aftermath
Ohio school reinstates football players who had police flags
VIDEO: Floating fire ants, the hidden hazard in Sally’s path
Video
Lebron James challenged to match reward to capture gunman who ambushed deputies
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 trailer released
Video
Astronomers see hints of life in clouds of Venus
Video
Dog goes on ‘Homeward Bound’ style journey, swims across Lake Travis on way back home
Video