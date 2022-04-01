LONGVIEW, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6 highlighted Remarkable Women of the Arklatex during the month of March and our local winner and regional finalist is Jenny Williams of Longview, Texas.

She’s a pediatric occupational therapist who operates her own practice, Little Light Pediatric Therapy.

She wins $1,000 dollars for the charity of her choice. That money will likely go to the East Texas chapter of HOPE Mommies, which she founded. The group provides support for mothers who have experienced infant loss.

Jenny dedicated her life to the cause after losing her daughter nearly eight years ago.

“Her life has shaped mine in ways that I can’t even explain. Ella’s life was purposed. It may have been a very short life but it had a purpose,” Williams explained.

Jenny is also 1 of 7 finalists to become the Nexstar National Remarkable Woman. Whe will be featured in a national program on April 30th and have a chance to win $10,000 for the charity of her choice.

Congratulations Jenny and good luck!