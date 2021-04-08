K.C. Kilpatrick earns title of 2021 Remarkable Woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – During Women’s History Month, NBC 6 asked viewers to nominate the Remarkable Women in their lives.

The top four finalists were featured during on air and online.

K.C. Kilpatrick, founder of Geaux for Kids, Project Geaux Bags, has been awarded the title of 2021 ArkLaTex Remarkable Woman of 2021.

Her children say she is the best mommy in the whole universe – a ringing endorsement from the two who inspired Kilpatrick to create Project Geaux Bags.

K.C. fostered her two angels before adopting them. She was angry to see children, who are rescued during emergency situations, not having basic necessities.

“We wanted to be able to aid law enforcement and also the Department of Children and Family Services with rescuing children with what they need,” Kilpatrick explained.

Now children who are rescued receive a Geaux Bag which is filled with items like pajamas, toiletries, toys, and pillows. “We’ve been very fortunate to help more than 10,000 kids since these two came into our lives,” said Kilpatrick.

She says she wouldn’t be able to do it without the support of her family and they are happy to help. “Super proud being married to her and watching it unfold and take place and it’s fun to be a part of even though my job is to stay out of the way,” shared K.C.’s husband Kyle Baird.

While K-C doesn’t do the work for the accolades, she is grateful for the recognition.

“It’s amazing. It really is. It’s very overwhelming. It’s an honor being nominated and thought of in that way let alone receive this distinction.”