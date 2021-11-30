Nominations being accepted for 2022 Remarkable Woman of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – From serving our country during war to serving women on the front lines of their battle with cancer, woman across the ArkLaTex are making a difference in the lives of others.

They’re corporate leaders, who are balancing family, career and community. They’re mothers, who are striving to care for themselves while caring for their loved ones.

While all of them are from different backgrounds, they all have many things in common. Remarkable women inspire, lead, achieve and they help.

“When you do the right thing it’s always going to work out,” said 2021 Remarkable Women of the ArkLaTex nominee.

For Sharon Roberson-Jones, 2020’s Remarkable Women of the ArkLaTex winner, doing the right thing is empowering teens.

“Someone asked me one time do I just deal with at-risk students. All students are at-risk,” said Roberson-Jones. “Everyone needs love. Everyone needs attention.”

Comforting children in crisis is what drives K.C. Kilpatrick, 2021’s Remarkable Woman of the ArkLaTex.

“It’s amazing. It really is. It’s very overwhelming,” said Kilpatrick. “It’s an honor being nominated and thought of in that way let alone receive this distinction.”

Who will win in 2022? It could be a Remarkable Woman in your life.

If you know someone who deserves to be highlighted, please take the time to nominate her today. Nominations are being accepted now through December 31, 2021.