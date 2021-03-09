Remarkable Woman: K.C. Kilpatrick

Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. founder KC Kilpatrick has been nominated as a 2021 Remarkable Woman for her work to provide comfort to those children in crisis, who are taken from their homes, often with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – NBC 6 celebrates Women’s History Month by honoring Remarkable Women who were nominated by the community, and Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. founder K.C. Kilpatrick has been nominated for her work to provide comfort to those children in crisis who are taken from their homes, often with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, more than 7,000 children are served by foster care each year in Louisiana.

“These are just children who have been through some horrible, horrific things, that’s not their fault,” Kilpatrick said. “Everything they know, good bad and indifferent is over in that situation.”

Kilpatrick knows first-hand what it’s like for those children.

“I’ve been a mama to seven children and none of them have been biological,” Kilpatrick shared. She has been a foster parent and is the mother of two children she’s adopted. She was angry to see children, who are rescued during emergency situations, not having basic necessities. So she founded Geaux 4 Kids and started Project Geaux Bags. The bags are filled with items like pajamas, toiletries, toys, and pillows.

“They need something of their own and they need everything for that first night. And it’s used as that comfort and as that security bag or blanket.”

What comforts her is finding deeper meaning in life, after not being able to fulfill her dream of having biological children.

“It’s painful to have that shattered but it’s also so rewarding to see how the picture I thought of what my life would be like… you know it’s so much better now.”

“She’s got such tenacity. She’s helped so many kids, so many people in law enforcement, so many people in society,” said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator, who complimented Kilpatrick on supporting children in traumatic situations so law enforcement can focus on the investigation.

“She’s done so much for us that we’ve recommended and helped her get grants from the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement to help her do what she’s doing because it takes a load off of us in law enforcement. She’s really a remarkable person.”

“These babies needed me. They needed exactly who and how I am and they inspire me to do a better job,” Kilpatrick reflected.

Project Geaux Bags is celebrating a remarkable milestone by packing its 10,000th bag this week.

You can be part of the excitement by volunteering during “Give Back Geaux Pack” on March 10-12 and March 15-19.

The event will take place at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office located at 1125 Forum Drive in Shreveport. Two-hour shifts are available from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Click here to register.