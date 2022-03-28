NBC 6 is celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting remarkable women in our community.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louise Thaxton is an evangelist of sorts. She travels the country, recruiting support for those who have served our country.

“We’re on a mission to raise awareness to America of the challenges that face the men and women when they return home from war,” said Thaxton.

Thaxton is a branch manager for Fairway Mortgage and in 2012 she decided something had to be done.

“What I was beginning to see as I sat across the desk from the men and women who served this country, is they had challenges coming home,” shared Thaxton. “The family had challenges. I became a spokesperson, just in the mortgage industry.”

In 2015, she officially founded American Warrior Initiative, or AWI, which is funded by Fairway Mortgage.

She has reached more than 30,000 real estate agents and business professionals. She helps them, help veterans.

“I feel I have a calling to bridge that gap,” Thaxton explained.

AWI helps veterans bridge financial gaps with grants. They help bridge emotional gaps by providing service dogs.

AWI has given away 262 service dogs, 101 of them in the last year alone.

“The cost of that exceeded $1.5 million, donated by people from sea to shining sea, who wanted a way to show the men and women who served this country, ‘we care about you; we want to do something,’” Thaxton said.

They’ve helped people like Kevin Schmidt, a combat veteran who served in Iraq. He suffers from PTSD and his wife saw a dramatic change in him when he received his first service dog.

“She said I hadn’t seen Kevin smile in 5 years,” Schmidt recalled.

He now smiles again, thanks in part to AWI, who provided him with his second service dog, Parker.

“Dogs can save your life. They really can,” Schmidt said. “She can wake me up when I’m having a nightmare or some sort of night terror, if I’m restless. She sleeps down at the bottom of my bed by my feet so she’ll come and lick me, wake me up out of a dream.”

Schmidt is a teacher at Leesville High School, where Parker is a star.

“She loves the kids and even that interaction,” Schmidt said. “She helps other students with different things. She’s a psychologist herself, just lovin’ on them, just helping them out.”

Thaxton wanted to make sure Schmidt is taken care not only for serving his country, but also for serving students during the pandemic. So, she recently surprised him with a $5,000 grant from AWI. She says her reward is the joy of making a difference in the lives of others.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had a retired disabled veteran say that dog saved my life,” Thaxton shared. “That dog saved my marriage. That dog saved my family, hearing family members come in and say ‘we have our daddy back.’”