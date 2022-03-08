NBC 6 is celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting remarkable women in our community.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mother, motivator, teacher and coach are just some of the titles worn by finalist Ynonnie Davis.

She teaches technology classes at Broadmoor STEM Academy.

She has a long list of degrees, licenses and certifications.

Her favorite may be her masters degree in health administration and education because it helps her fulfill her passion of helping students grow.

“I love what I do. I love the children,” said Davis. “Everything I do is for the kids.”

Davis says her parents emphasized the importance of education when she was a child. She knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was in the third grade.

“It’s something I’ve always dreamed about. It was instilled in me,” Davis shared. “And I just love teaching middle school kids, that age that they just need somebody there that’s going to love them, not only love them but you know give them that extra push.”

Davis is following in the footsteps of her mother, who has a doctoral degree in education, counseling and supervision.

Etoile Swift nominated her daughter because she wanted others to see how remarkable she is.

“She’s friendly, very caring. She can accomplish anything that she puts her mind to,” Swift explained. “She goes out of her way to do whatever is needed to help these kids especially to progress and let them know they are somebody.”

Davis helps students build confidence and life skills is through the spirit team she implemented at Broadmoor STEM Academy.

“She’s like a second mother. I love her so much and she’s just an amazing lady,” said Layla Cawthorn, student.

Davis hopes her example impacts generations to come.

“I would love for my legacy to be a person that cares, and who gave 100% to her community and the kids.”