Remarkable Women: Darlene Taylor

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL) – NBC 6 celebrates Women’s History Month by honoring Remarkable Women, and this week’s nominee is being recognized for her artistic contributions to the Texarkana community.

Darlene Taylor is a creator, giving life to costumes, music, illustrations, and murals throughout Texarkana, Arkansas. Most of all, she creates a life she loves, with people she loves.

“My friends, my family… everyone is out there supporting me and making sure I succeed. So I can’t do anything other than, with their help, to succeed,” said Taylor.

She says her biggest support was her mother, who passed away in 2014.

“My mom was a great cheerleader. She was a go-getter and I don’t think without her I would have the attitude that I have.”

Darlene starting developing her talents when she was just six years old, after a birthday suggestion from her mother.

“My mom gave me the idea of learning something new every year. So every year on my birthday I pick a topic, whatever it might be, and I spend all year long learning that skill,” Taylor explained. “I learned how to flower arrange. I learned how to sew and play the guitar. I can play the bass. I also play violin. It’s just because I did it for a birthday challenge.”

Local business owner and entrepreneur Irma Wright and Darlene became friends after Darlene began painting murals for Irma’s businesses in downtown Texarkana. Irma admires her friend’s passionate dedication and involvement in the community, from festivals to volunteering.

“She’s a great inspiration,” said Wright. “She’s not looking into gains or any money. She’s doing it because she loves doing things. She’s happy and she’s down to earth and she’s a great teacher.”

Taylor and her work have been featured several times in the Texarkana Gazette. While this remarkable woman has been able to build a career of creating beautiful works of art, she is also creating a legacy.

“I want to be remembered as being a happy great person, a great personality, a person to be counted on. That’s what I want to be remembered for. I want people to look back at my life and say she accomplished everything she set out to do.”

You can view some of Taylor’s costume work in the ‘African American Artists’ Exhibit: Quilts, Fabrics and Fibers’ at the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council‘s Regional Arts Center. It’s located at 321 W. 4th Street in Texarkana, Texas. The exhibit runs through April 10.