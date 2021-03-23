Remarkable Women: LaCrecia Barry

We asked you to tell us about inspiring women in your life. We went through hundreds of nominations in our Remarkable Women contest. Now, we’re sharing our finalists’ stories.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — LaCrecia Barry runs a wig shop which is a tiny place of healing in her back yard.

Her only clients are women who have lost their hair to chemotherapy treatments or other medical conditions.

While cancer patients are physically healing, Barry helps them with emotional healing. She makes no profit because she sells the wigs at cost. Barry says her reward is not monetary.

“Joy, pure joy because God called me to this ministry,” said Barry.

It started with a phone call 14 years ago from a woman who was losing her hair to chemo and she asked Barry for advice.

“I’ve always loved hair. I’m not a hair dresser, don’t have any training, but she knew that I liked hair and I wore a lot of hair pieces and that kind of thing,” Barry shared.

She helped, then purchased about three dozen wigs.

Now she has an inventory of about 1,500 and says she’s helped more than 1,200 women.

“So many of them come in nervous you know ‘I don’t know what to expect. It’s going to be a halloween wig. I’m gonna hate it. I know I will.’ But then they love it.”

Cindy Miller is one of those women. She’s a breast cancer survivor.

“I had a double mastectomy. That’s a big change for a woman to go through,” said Miller. “You’re losing everything it seems.”

When Miller started losing her hair, Barry made sure she didn’t lose her confidence.

“She’s so good about taking the time to find the one that looks good on you,” Miller added.

“Not try to be anybody else, but for you to feel normal in all the abnormal things that are going on in your life with the cancer. She is so selfless to be able to do this ministry for all the women going through cancer.”

Barry’s daughter Gina Smith says this ministry is simply a continuation of what her mother has always done.

“She gets so much joy out of giving to somebody else,” Smith explained.

“She and my dad have always given to the community and they have always been good examples for my sister and I. So that’s what we all do, is try to give back.”

Barry says it’s the key to living a fulfilled life.

“When you’re living for yourself you’ll never find happiness. You’ll never find happiness. It’s a constant struggle. But when you’re giving back and you’re doing something for somebody else, it’s a good day.”