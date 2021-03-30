Remarkable Women: Stacie Milligan

We asked you to tell us about inspiring women in your life. We went through hundreds of nominations in our Remarkable Women contest. Now, we’re sharing our finalists’ stories.

Oil City, La. (KTAL) – NBC 6 is celebrating Women’s History Month by honoring remarkable women who have been nominated by the community. Travis Milligan nominated his mother Stacie Milligan as a way to say thank you for all the sacrifices she’s made for her family over the years.

This special thank you comes just as she faces one of the biggest challenges of her life.

“She’s there through thick and thin. It doesn’t matter how bad it gets,” Travis said of his mother.

Travis is the older of two brothers. His younger brother Roy was born with Miller Syndrome and Stacie made sure he got the extra care and attention he needed. For many years, Stacie volunteered at Roy’s school, helping with programs for children with special needs. Roy graduated high school in 2020.

During the same time, Stacie’s mother was battling cancer. Stacie drove from Oil City, Louisiana to Atlanta, Texas to take care of her mother everyday for three years. She would return home to take care of her children. Her mother passed away in 2018.

“She’s the inspiration to be the kind of mom I want to be when I have kids,” said Abigal Burton, Travis’ fiance.

While Stacie has also set an example for her future daughter-in-law, she says she hasn’t done any of it for attention or accolades.

“It was what I was supposed to do. It was the right thing to do. That was the way my parents raised me,” Stacie explained.

Her parents taught her to persevere and that’s what she’ll have to do now. Stacie recently found out she has breast cancer.

“As long as I got my family and God I’m going to get through this.