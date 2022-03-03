Which leggings with pockets are best?

Comfortable and stretchy, allowing for a full range of motion, leggings are the perfect workout pants, but their lack of pockets can be frustrating. Fortunately, you can buy leggings with pockets so you can fit your phone, keys and other small essentials when you leave the house to exercise.

With so many options available, choosing the best leggings with pockets can be tough. Buyers looking for high-quality leggings that will last should consider Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Workout Leggings With Side Pockets.

What to know before you buy leggings with pockets

Pocket type and placement

Leggings can have a range of different pocket types and placements. The most common option is leggings with side pockets. These are open pockets that are positioned on the outside of each leg, near the top of the leggings, just in the right spot to easily slip your phone or credit card into. You’ll also find some leggings with zipper pockets that are more secure for holding keys and other small items. These may be near the front or at the back of the leggings. Waistband pockets are also common; they can be the only pocket, but they’re often found in addition to side pockets. Leggings with back pockets usually feature a pocket in the back of the waistband, as opposed to the traditional style of back pocket found on many jeans and pants.

Material

The materials that leggings are made from usually depends on their purpose. Leggings designed for working out are usually made from “technical fabrics” or synthetic materials that can wick sweat away from the body, leaving you feeling dry even when sweating heavily. Cotton leggings with pockets might be made from natural materials, but they feel heavier for exercising in, so they’re better for lounging. You can also find some more stylish legging materials for nights out or smart-casual wear, such as faux leather or velvet.

Size

You can buy leggings in a wide range of sizes to fit most bodies. However, some brands don’t practice inclusive sizing, so people with larger bodies may need to shop around more to find the perfect leggings with pockets. Most leggings are listed as women’s leggings and sized accordingly, but people of all genders can wear leggings if they choose to. If you’re unsure which size you need, check the sizing chart and compare it to your measurements to find the right fit.

What to look for in quality leggings with pockets

Color or print

Leggings with pockets come in a huge number of colors and prints, so it won’t be difficult to find an option you love.

Length

In addition to full-length leggings, you can also find shorter 3/4 length leggings and 7/8 length leggings that are somewhere between the two. You may feel cooler in shorter leggings during vigorous workouts.

Thickness

While you don’t want uncomfortably thick leggings, they should be made from a material thick enough that it doesn’t appear see-through when it stretches.

How much you can expect to spend on leggings with pockets

You can find basic leggings with pockets from minor brands for as little as $10-$30, while high-end options can cost as much as $100-$200.

Leggings with pockets FAQ

What are leggings with pockets called?

A. Leggings that have pockets don’t have a special name — they’re simply leggings with pockets. This can make them hard to find when searching online, but luckily more and more brands are making pocketed leggings because of how useful it is to be able to carry your phone, keys and credit card with you when you go out to exercise or run to the store.

What type of leggings are the best?

A. The best leggings to buy are those that you like the look of and feel comfortable in. Some leggings are better for particular purposes than others. For instance, faux leather leggings might look awesome on a night out, but they’re highly impractical to exercise in. Conversely, leggings designed for use at the gym are fine for the school run but not for dinner in a fancy restaurant. Consider what you need leggings for and choose accordingly.

What are the best leggings with pockets to buy?

Top leggings with pockets

Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Workout Leggings With Side Pockets

What you need to know: The perfect leggings for exercising in, with a four-way stretch and a supportive, moisture-wicking fabric.

What you’ll love: These leggings feature side pockets that are great for phones or credit cards, plus a zippered pocket in the waistband to keep keys secure. They’re available in a range of prints and colors and sizes XXS to XXL.

What you should consider: Some buyers stated they run slightly large, so you may want to size down, especially if you’re between sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top leggings with pockets for the money

Heathyoga Leggings With Pockets

What you need to know: These affordable leggings are ideal for buyers who need workout gear on a budget.

What you’ll love: The convenient side pockets are large enough to hold an average smartphone, plus there’s a hidden pocket to hold keys. Moisture-wicking material is great for exercise.

What you should consider: The sizing isn’t as inclusive as it could be. These leggings can slide down a little during vigorous exercise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets

What you need to know: An excellent choice for buyers who want spacious pockets — the pockets on these leggings stretch enough to accommodate a water bottle.

What you’ll love: You can buy these leggings in a wide range of colors and sizes from XS to 3XL. You can choose from a range of options — full-length leggings, 3/4-length leggings and fleece-lined leggings for cold weather.

What you should consider: They’re fine for the price, but the fabric could be of better quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.