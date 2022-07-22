Nulo wet food comes in several textures, including pate, minced and chunks, to cater to various feline preferences.

Which Nulo cat food is best?

It’s no secret that what you eat impacts your health and well-being, and the same is true for your pet cats’ diets. If you’re looking for quality fare to nourish your feline friend, Nulo cat food is an excellent choice.

With wet, dry and freeze-dried versions in various flavors, there’s an option for every cat. Nulo Adult and Kitten Canned Pate Wet Cat Food is the top choice for anyone looking for wet food.

What to know before you buy Nulo cat food

Cat food types

Nulo makes three types of cat food:

Wet: Wet food is palatable to most cats and has a high moisture content, which helps maintain kidney health in cats that don’t drink much water. However, it can spoil if cats like to eat slowly over several hours.

Dry: Dry food doesn't spoil at room temperature, so it's great for free-feeding. Plus, it's an affordable option. Unfortunately, some cats don't like it.

Freeze-dried raw: The protein-packed food is excellent for anyone who's ever thought about feeding raw but is put off by the mess. The downside is its high price.

Life stage

Your feline friend must get the right nutrients. Consider the best cat food for the age of your cat.

Kittens and cats: Most Nulo food suits both kittens and adult cats. This means it has all the nutrients that growing kittens need, but it makes the food relatively calorie-dense, which isn’t great for cats who tend to gain weight.

Adult cats: You can find some Nulo cat food that's made for adult cats only. This indoor cat formula is lower in calories and fat than its kitten food. It's great for cats that aren't exceptionally active or struggle to keep weight off.

Senior cats: There's also a senior cat formula. It has plenty of protein to maintain muscle mass, which can reduce as animals age, but isn't too calorie-dense to help avoid weight gain as older cats slow down.

What to look for in quality Nulo cat food

Complete and balanced

Make sure the food you choose is complete and balanced if it’s the only thing you intend to feed your cat. This means it contains the correct balance of nutrients that cats need to stay healthy. Nulo also makes some food toppers and mixers, designed to be mixed with a complete and balanced dry food, not fed on their own.

Grain-free

Cats are carnivores and don’t need grains in their diets. Nulo foods are grain-free and also do without other filler ingredients.

Flavor

With a range of flavors, you’re sure to find one your cat loves, whether that’s a fishy flavor such as salmon or mackerel or poultry flavors such as chicken or turkey.

How much you can expect to spend on Nulo cat food

Dry cat food from Nulo costs $2.50-$5, depending on package size, while wet food costs around $2-$4 per pouch or can. Freeze-dried raw is the most expensive option, at over $25 for 8 ounces, but it lasts longer than you might expect.

Nulo cat food FAQ

Is Nulo a good brand?

A. Nulo is a high-quality pet food brand. Its foods are low in carbohydrates and high in protein, with most of this protein coming from meat. It’s free from fillers, such as corn, wheat, soy and white potatoes, which some pet food brands rely on to bulk food. It’s fortified with vitamins and minerals and contains a probiotic formula for digestive health.

On balance, it’s safe to say this is good cat food. However, not all cats thrive on all foods, regardless of the ingredient quality. So, if you switch to Nulo and your cat doesn’t like it, is losing condition, vomiting or seems lethargic, try a different formula or a different brand.

Is Nulo pet food made in the United States?

A. Yes, Nulo is based in Austin, Texas, with manufacturing facilities in Kansas, Nebraska and North Dakota. All its facilities are approved by the Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Association of American Feed Control Officials.

What’s the best Nulo cat food to buy?

Top Nulo cat food

Nulo Adult and Kitten Canned Grain-Free Wet Cat Food

What you need to know: Thanks to its high protein content, this wet food is excellent for maintaining muscle mass and lean weight.

What you’ll love: It’s highly palatable to most cats, with a pate consistency and a range of flavors, including salmon, mackerel, turkey and chicken. It comes in either 5.5- or 12.5-ounce cans.

What you should consider: Some find the consistency slightly too dry — but you can mix in water if so.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top Nulo cat food for the money

Nulo Adult and Kitten Dry Cat Food

What you need to know: This dry food is an economical way to feed your cat without sacrificing ingredient quality.

What you’ll love: You can choose from three formulas: chicken and cod, turkey and duck and indoor cat. The pieces are small, which is great for kittens, but many adult cats also prefer them this way.

What you should consider: The indoor cat formula is only suited to adult cats, so bear this in mind if buying for a kitten.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Nulo Freestyle Freeze-Dried Raw Cat Food

What you need to know: Made from uncooked ingredients that have been processed and freeze-dried, this food is a less messy way of feeding a raw diet.

What you’ll love: It’s a complete and balanced food with all the added nutrients needed for cat health. You can feed it dry or soak it in water to give it a consistency closer to wet food. There’s a choice of chicken and salmon or turkey and duck recipes.

What you should consider: It’s prohibitively expensive for some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

