Which scar removal cream is best?

Everyone feels different about scarring. Some don’t mind or even feel proud of the scars, but others find them distasteful. For some, they serve as unpleasant reminders of difficult times they wish to forget. No matter your reasons, there are plenty of scar removal creams to help you reduce the presence of scarring on your body.

One of the best scar removal creams is SkinMedica Scar Recovery Gel With Centelline. It includes many ingredients to moisturize and improve skin health while it works to reduce the presence of scarring.

What to know before you buy a scar removal cream

Compatible scar types

Scar removal creams are designed to work on specific types of scarring. Hypertrophic, keloid and contractures are the most common.

Hypertrophic scarring is usually reddish in appearance and raised off the body. Acne commonly leaves this type of scarring, as does minor cuts.

Most scarring outside these types must be addressed with the help of a dermatologist or even a surgeon.

Silicone- vs. water-based

Most formulas are silicone- or water-based, with silicone-based options being better but more expensive. This is chiefly due to how silicone-based formulas aid the skin in retaining moisture, limiting the collagen growth that leads to scarring. Water-based formulas aren’t as effective in retaining moisture, and those with sensitive skin usually find them irritating.

Application

Most scar removal creams have their own application process, but there are a few common steps you should follow. The first is to ensure the scar and surrounding areas are clean and dry. Then, only apply a thin layer of cream and allow it to dry without being rubbed in. Many creams suggest you follow these steps twice a day — in the morning and before bed.

What to look for in a quality scar removal cream

Ingredients

Scar removal creams use a large variety of ingredients, including silicone, glycerin, allantoin and various vitamins.

Silicone: Many creams, including the best options, are silicone-based. The type of silicone can vary, though dimethicone, cyclopentasiloxane and vinyl dimethicone crosspolymers are common.

Glycerin and allantoin: These improve hydration and prevent loss of moisture.

Vitamins: Common vitamins include A, C and E. All these vitamins promote healthy skin and improve natural healing processes.

Application factors

Two factors affect application quality: consistency and dry time.

Consistency: Proper consistency is one that isn’t too thin or thick. If it’s too thin, the cream will run and won’t dry properly for maximum results. If it’s too thick, the cream will limit your skin’s ability to breathe.

Dry time: Scar removal creams dry in 1-5 minutes, with water-based and alcohol-containing creams drying faster. Alcohol and water can lead to irritation, however.

Scent

Scar removal creams have either natural or artificial scents. Artificial scents are more likely to cause a skin reaction, leading to irritation and redness. It’s recommended to avoid these.

How much you can expect to spend on a scar removal cream

The cost of a scar removal cream is closely linked to its formula. Simple formulas cost around $20, with more complex formulas going up to $50. Some top-dollar formulas can cost $100 or more.

Scar removal cream FAQ

How effective are scar removal creams?

A. This depends on your scar and the scar removal cream. Most creams help fade your scar at least a small amount. The best creams used on the simplest scars can help your skin heal to the point where your scar is nigh invisible. No cream will ever be able to remove a scar completely.

Can I use scar removal cream anywhere on my body?

A. Outside of instructions for specific scar removal creams, you should be able to use them anywhere on your body. Always check the instructions beforehand to make sure there aren’t specific restrictions for a given cream. Take care not to ingest any cream or get it in your eyes.

What’s the best scar removal cream to buy?

Top scar removal cream

SkinMedica Scar Recovery Gel With Centelline

What you need to know: This top-dollar scar removal cream is popular for use on angry red scars.

What you’ll love: Lactic acid tones the skin, reducing redness in scarring. Olive oil boosts the skin’s elasticity. Bulbine frutescens increases the skin’s hydration. A gel formula with lotion-like consistency is easy to apply and quick to dry. It’s paraben-free and antioxidizing.

What you should consider: This is one of the priciest creams on the market. Some users were frustrated by minimal results given the high cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top scar removal cream for the money

Derma-E Scar Gel

What you need to know: This scar removal cream is affordable and effective.

What you’ll love: It works best on hyperpigmented, textured scars, and it’s effective on stretch marks. Vitamin B5 moisturizes the skin while it heals. It has a light scent. It contains no oils, GMOs, gluten or soy. It’s vegan-friendly and doesn’t stain clothing.

What you should consider: This cream is designed to be applied overnight, which may be messy. Some consumers saw more improvement than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

Kate Somerville D-Scar Scar Diminishing Serum

What you need to know: This scar removal cream is easy to apply and works quickly.

What you’ll love: A rollerball applicator makes application quick and easy. It uses a clear formula that dries fast. Peptides boost the skin’s natural healing factors. Some users reported results in as fast as one week. It’s highly effective on fresh scars and acne.

What you should consider: Some users found the formula to be uncomfortably oily. It doesn’t work as well on old scarring. It has a high cost-to-product volume ratio.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

