9 best hooded flannel jackets

A comfortable hooded flannel jacket can protect you against wet or windy weather conditions while serving as a stylish piece in your wardrobe.

Hooded flannel jackets for any occasion

A reliable hooded flannel jacket will keep you warm in winter or fall without losing any style points. Designed in different colors and patterns, these jackets are the perfect outer layer on windy, chilly days. Unlike regular jackets, a hooded flannel can also protect your head, neck and ears from the cold.

Flannel material

Flannel is a soft woven fabric that’s made from different materials, such as:

Wool: Extremely warm, hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking, these jackets are ideal in wet, cold climates.

Extremely warm, hypoallergenic and moisture-wicking, these jackets are ideal in wet, cold climates. Cotton: Soft and breathable, cotton can be either heavy or lightweight, making it a versatile option.

Soft and breathable, cotton can be either heavy or lightweight, making it a versatile option. Polyester or other synthetic fibers: Flexible, quick-drying and reliable, these jackets are generally resistant to abrasions and wrinkles. They’re also long-lasting and easy to clean.

Most flannel jackets are “napped,” meaning the material is brushed to make it feel softer and smoother. Many have an insulated inner layer made from materials such as sherpa or fleece.

Weave

Most flannel jackets with a hood have one of the following types of weaves:

Plain: This simple crisscross pattern is highly durable.

This simple crisscross pattern is highly durable. Twill: This type of weave typically has two colors, one dark and one light. It’s durable, versatile and has a high thread count. It also has a diagonal pattern.

Color

Flannel is often associated with the plaid pattern, but these jackets come in many colors, such as browns, reds, blacks, whites, blues, greens and other variations.

Design

Apart from having a hood, flannel jackets often have additional design features, such as:

Buttons for the main or secondary enclosure

for the main or secondary enclosure Full or half zipper enclosure either with buttons or instead of buttons

enclosure either with buttons or instead of buttons Drawstrings to tighten the hood

to tighten the hood Cuffs you can tighten, which let you wear gloves over them to prevent the cold from getting inside

Insulation

Designers often give flannel jackets more insulation than other jackets. The raised fibers help the material trap body heat, so the wearer doesn’t get cold, even when it’s windy.

Many of these jackets also have two or three layers — that is, an outer, middle and inner layer. These provide additional comfort and insulation. Heavier jackets tend to be warmer, but they also tend to trap sweat.

Size

When it comes to sizing, most hooded flannel jackets range in size from extra-small all the way to extra-extra-large.

The size usually relates directly to chest or bust width. For example, a size medium could have a chest width between 37 to 41 inches. An extra-large could be between 41 to 45 inches.

Other measurements to consider when choosing a jacket are natural waist width, shoulder width and arm length. Some brands tend to run large or small, so keep this in mind.

Pockets

Hooded flannel jackets usually come with two front pockets. These serve many purposes, and you can use them to store small items such as a wallet, keys or a cell phone. They typically have some kind of lining or insulation to keep your hands warm without needing gloves.

9 best hooded flannel jackets

Zenthace Sherpa Lined Full-Zip Hooded Plaid Shirt Jacket

This simple cotton flannel hooded jacket comes with a full zipper enclosure and two chest pockets. It’s warm and comfortable, and it’s available in nine colors, including red, blue and black. It’s also lined with sherpa fleece for extra insulation.

Hotouch Flannel Shirts Plaid Hoodie Jacket

This simple long-sleeve jacket consists of lightweight polyester and rayon, making it highly durable and resistant to wear and tear. It’s a versatile outer layer and pairs well with jeans and other casual attire on cool days. It comes in over 15 colors, including orange, black, brown and green.

CQR Hooded Quilted Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket

With a snap enclosure and a quilted poly-fill inner layer that provides extra insulation, this lined flannel jacket is stylish and cozy. The outer shell consists of cotton and comes in 15 colors, including midnight forest, charcoal plaid and straight black.

Wrangler Authentics Long Sleeve Quilted Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket With Hood

Lightweight and comfortable, this flannel hoodie has a relaxed fit and is perfect for the fall. It has durable polyester padding and cotton lining that adds more warmth. The fabric is brushed for added smoothness. It comes in 10 colors, including vintage night, toffee and pale gold.

Dickies Relaxed Fleece Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket

Available in four color patterns, such as ink navy brown and English red, this flannel jacket features a zipper and snap closure. It’s also designed with Hydroshield, which keeps moisture out. This makes it perfect for rainy days.

Legendary Whitetails Camp Night Berber Lined Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket

Available in sizes ranging from small to 5XL, this cotton and polyester jacket is soft, warm and comfortable. It has two chest pockets, reinforced elbow patches and a fleece-lined hood. It also has a rustic, outdoorsy look.

Dickies Big and Tall Hooded Flannel Jacket

Designed for larger wearers, this fleece hooded jacket has a relaxed fit and is comfortable. It has a zipper and a snap closure, and two deep chest pockets. It also has Hydroshield technology that keeps moisture out.

Columbia Flare Gun Stretch Flannel Hoodie

Available in nine colors and with a plaid print, this classy cotton jacket is stretchy, comfortable and breathable. It’s warm enough for spring, fall and early winter weather outings. Made by a reliable brand, this garment is the perfect addition to any outdoor activity, from hiking to camping.

Wolverine Bucksaw Shirt Jacket

With a classic plaid design, this warm hooded jacket has extra fabric for maximum warmth. It has a three-piece hood that’s big enough to go over a hard hat or helmet. And it has a longer back to keep the wearer’s backside warm. The button snap closure makes this jacket perfect for layering.

