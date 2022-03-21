Which blue turtlenecks are best?

One item that fits into nearly any wardrobe is the turtleneck. They have become a staple of the modern wardrobe for both men and women. You can wear a turtleneck with just about any outfit, thanks to its classic design and various colors. And a blue turtleneck is a versatile option to have on hand.

The Amazon Essentials Women’s Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater is an excellent choice for those needing a comfortable and cozy turtleneck sweater. The dusty navy color complements many other colors. It’s also relatively thick, so you can wear it on its own or layered with other items.

What to know before you buy a blue turtleneck

Types of turtlenecks

Turtlenecks are very versatile and can spice up a person’s wardrobe in no time. The essential turtleneck has a fitted design with a thin neckline. These are perfect for pairing with shirts, jackets and coats of all kinds. Knit turtlenecks are another popular option, especially since they’re ideal for colder weather. Their thicker construction makes them a warm companion through the winter seasons. Pullover turtleneck sweaters are similar to knit turtlenecks but have a bit more casual feel in mind. These are ideal for lounging around the house and reading a good book.

Seasonal turtlenecks

Turtlenecks work for nearly every season. Short sleeve turtlenecks feature the signature neck without the sleeves, resulting in a fun, classy option for warmer weather. There are also athletic turtlenecks that are form-fitting to the body. These designs focus on keeping you cool in the heat and warm in the cold.

Shades of blue

Since turtlenecks usually come out in the fall and wintertime, you’ll want to find the right shade of blue for the season. Bright, true blues don’t fit as well in the cooler months as dusty, deep blues. You can find the right shade of blue for you by looking at your wardrobe and your skin tone. Find blues that match the general color scheme of your wardrobe. If you have cool skin tones, you may want to warm things up a little bit. If you have warm or olive-toned skin, you can opt for some cooler shades of blue.

What to look for in a quality blue turtleneck

Construction

Classic turtlenecks are generally made from materials like polyester and nylon. Different variations of turtlenecks, such as the classic knit and cable knit turtlenecks, are made from finer materials such as wool or cotton. This creates a heavier turtleneck that is ideal for harsher climates. Regardless of your style, you’re sure to find a turtleneck option that is both comfortable and stylish.

Insulation

Depending on where you are from, a turtleneck can be a convenient piece of clothing to have at the ready. Thick, cable knit turtlenecks made of wool are very good at insulating heat, keeping you warm during the winters. Additionally, because turtlenecks are so easy to pair with other pieces of clothing, adding a winter coat or jacket on top of a turtleneck will help keep you cozy all winter long.

Complementary colors

While blue goes well with most colors, there are some shades that fit better together than others. Blue always goes well with neutrals like black, white and beige. However, some less traditional complementary colors for blue are yellow, orange and green. See what colors you already have in your wardrobe before making a purchase, so your new blue turtleneck will fit right in with the rest of your clothes.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue turtleneck

The cost depends on the construction, brand and fabric. The average turtleneck costs between $20-$40. Many polyester and cotton turtlenecks are thin and less expensive than cable knit turtlenecks, which can cost $40 or more.

Blue turtleneck FAQ

What shade of blue turtleneck should I get?

A. Finding the right shade for your blue turtleneck depends on your skin tone and existing wardrobe. If you have pastel colors, look for light blue turtlenecks. If you tend towards darker colors, aim for navy and deep blue.

What is a mock turtleneck?

A. Mock turtlenecks have shorter necklines than classic turtlenecks. Instead of reaching the middle of the neck, they end a few inches below it. They are useful sweaters for when the weather is cool but not cold enough to warrant wearing a heavy-duty turtleneck.

What is the best blue turtleneck to buy?

Top blue turtleneck

Amazon Essentials Women’s Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater

What you need to know: This fisherman’s turtleneck from Amazon Essentials is a cozy option for those who want a reliable turtleneck.

What you’ll love: It’s made from 100% cotton, guaranteeing a soft and comfortable wearing experience. It has a ribbed neckline and comes in several colors and patterns.

What you should consider: A few customers mentioned that the colors look different online than they did in person.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best blue turtleneck for the money

EIMIN Women’s Long Sleeve Turtleneck Lightweight Pullover

What you need to know: This turtleneck from EIMIN is a lightweight, form-fitting pullover that hugs the body nicely.

What you’ll love: It’s made from a combination of rayon and spandex, making this turtleneck soft and stretchy, perfect for layering with outfits. It also comes in over a dozen different colors.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned it fits a bit tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SANGTREE Women’s Turtleneck Sweater, Soft Cashmere Blend

What you need to know: This comfortable cashmere-blend turtleneck is perfect for relaxing at home or dressing up for the office.

What you’ll love: It features a cashmere, wool and viscose blend that makes this turtleneck super cozy. It comes in several colors, too.

What you should consider: Users reported the sweater runs a bit small, so you may need to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dokotoo Womens Winter Solid Turtleneck

What you need to know: This chunky turtleneck from Dokotoo is the perfect balloon turtleneck that exudes comfort and warmth.

What you’ll love: It’s a perfect chilly day turtleneck thanks to its large sleeve design and thick cable-knit construction. It comes in over twenty different colors and styles.

What you should consider: Many users mentioned that the turtleneck appears oversized.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

