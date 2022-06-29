Baby Carriers

Skip to content
KTALnews.com
Shreveport
94°
Shreveport
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Traffic Alerts
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Military Matters
Washington DC Bureau
Education
Entertainment
Weird
Gas Buddy ⛽
Consumer Alerts
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting: police
Gallery
Onions sold in 5 states recalled
Boy helps NASCAR driver put new spin on ‘LGB’ chant
America’s best ‘BBQ cities’ revealed in new ranking
Your Local Election HQ
Video ▶️
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Interactive Radar
ArkLaTex Power Outages
Tracking the Tropics
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
ArkLaTex Burn Bans
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
WeatheRate
Download our weather app
Top Stories
Heavy rain this weekend & lots of heat next week
Video
Top Stories
Wet weekend, but what about your July 4th?
Video
Rain possible through the weekend & triple-digits …
Video
Tropical rain to cool ArkLaTex heat
Video
Rain chances increase heading into the weekend
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Entry
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
The Big Game
Top Stories
McLaughlin picks up victory in front of his visiting …
Rapinoe’s role changing as US preps for World Cup …
Jays coach Budzinski leaves team following daughter’s …
Lightning clear cap space by trading McDonagh to …
KTALcares
Salute the Badge
Operation Kindness
Standout Students
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
6 Hours of Caring
The Lynn Vance Show
Fit for Life
Remarkable Women
Voices of Courage
Lifestyle
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Events
Contests
Top Stories
Dr. Karen M. Pendleton, kindness and health
Video
Sonja Bailes, It’s OK to be kind
Video
“Feed the Cops” event supports local law enforcement
Video
Greenwood Police hosts community event
Video
Loving Living Local
Baking with love
Book Club
Enter for kid’s in the kitchen
About Us
Meet the KTAL/KMSS Leadership Team
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Sign up for our newsletters
Download Our App 📲
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Work for Us
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
Baby Carriers
Best baby slings
Top Baby Carriers Headlines
Trending Stories
Amber Alert issued for North Texas teen believed …
Funeral arrangements set for Damarrion Cummings
Cyclist killed, struck by vehicle in Vivian
Event honors Shreveport mothers affected by violence
Hospital leaders: Save ER capacity; use urgent care
Don't Miss
Man contracts ‘super gonorrhea’ on overseas trip
Man turns down $10K to give up airplane seat
Woman can’t get tax refund, IRS thinks she’s dead
America’s most liked, disliked fast food: survey
Man loses half his weight after quitting bad habits