Which baby towel robe is best?

If you’re looking for a quick, efficient way to dry off your infant after bathtime, a baby towel robe is the answer. These towel robes are absorbent, soft and warm, making them ideal for young children. Many are adorable and comfortable enough for babies to wear as they transition from the water to their diaper and regular clothes. The best baby towel robe is the Natemia Organic Hooded Cover-Up.

What to know before you buy a baby bath towel robe

Baby towel robe vs. bathrobe vs. towel wrap

Baby towel robes look similar to traditional bathrobes, but they’re made from absorbent fabric, much like bath towels. This means your baby can wear one whether they’re dry or still wet from the bath and that there’s no reason to dry off fully or get dressed before putting it on. With a standard bathrobe, the material used is not typically absorbent, so the person wearing it must be dry first.

Towel wraps are similar to standard bath towels, but they usually come with a hood attached. They're a good option for infants at least six months old since they can fully swaddle the child and keep their head and body warm when you move them from the tub to the dressing or changing table. They don't come with sleeves and are usually more functional than aesthetic.

Design

Their general aesthetic sets baby towel robes apart from their adult counterpart. Most towel robes for infants and toddlers come with hoods that have the ears of different animals or creatures. These features add another level of cuteness to both your child and the robe. Other towel robes have a more simplistic design, including embroidered animals, patterns or fun colors. In both cases, the garment is typically unisex, making it ideal for families who plan to have another child.

Benefits

There are a few reasons you should get a towel robe for your child. For one thing, these robes make it much easier and faster to dry an infant, especially if they squirm a lot. While drying them off, you can sit down and relax rather than try to keep them in place.

For another thing, towel robes keep the wearer warm. So, using one can create a comfortable, cozy environment for the baby and reduce the chance of them catching a cold right out of the bath.

Baby towel robes are designed to be gentle on sensitive skin. Unlike many bath towels, they are unlikely to cause a rash or skin irritation. Plus, if you dress a baby with wet skin, they’re also more likely to develop skin or health problems. With a towel robe, you can avoid this issue.

Many towel robes for infants are also hypoallergenic and antibacterial, making them safer than other options for those who have allergies or are prone to illness. It also makes them easier to keep clean since they’re resistant to harmful bacteria.

What to look for in a quality baby towel robe

Material

Most baby towel robes are made with cotton, bamboo or synthetic blends. These materials are soft, absorbent and often dry quickly.

Cotton: A classic option, cotton is one of the most absorbent materials, though it does get heavy when wet.

Bamboo: Durable, breathable and absorbent, bamboo is naturally antimicrobial and hypoallergenic.

Microfiber: Absorbent, breathable and lightweight, microfiber is also gentle on sensitive skin.

Terrycloth: Woven from cotton, linen, polyester or silk, terry cloth is a popular material in towels and towel robes because of its high absorbency.

Thickness

The thicker the towel robe, the more absorbent. Some baby towel robes come with a measurement called grams per square meter. The GSM indicates how thick, plush and absorbent an item is. A higher number usually means a more luxurious product. Most towel robes come in at between 450 and 500 GSM. Some towel robes also have multiple layers, contributing to the thickness and warmth the garment offers.

Size

Baby towel robe sizes range from 0 to 6 months. Some products will include measurements in inches, which is helpful for those who want a more precise sizing option. Typically, hooded robes are a little smaller than those without hoods.

It’s best to get a slightly larger garment since infants will grow into it as they get older. If you choose the perfect size now, your child will outgrow it within a few months. That said, make sure the robe doesn’t drown your baby. If it has a hood, pay extra attention to ensure it doesn’t cover your child’s face and cause breathing issues.

Special features

Many towel robes for babies come with extra fabric for swaddling. Some have a pullover design, while those meant for older infants sometimes feature a soft tie waist.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby towel robe

Most towel robes for newborns cost $10-$20. Some higher-end or larger options cost closer to $40, though.

Baby towel robe FAQ

How long can a baby use a towel robe?

A. They can use it until they start to outgrow it. If you cannot wrap the towel robe around them and still have extra fabric, then it’s time to get a new one.

What’s the best way to clean one?

A. Avoid bleach since it can damage the towel robe and be unsafe for young infants to be around. A gentle detergent is usually a good, safe option. For a more natural approach, use lemon or distilled vinegar and warm water.

Are there organic towel robes for kids?

A. Some are, but the garment must undergo a special process that certifies it as organic. Some manufacturers claim their products are organic when they’re not, so verify this before purchase.

What are the best baby towel robes to buy?

Top baby towel robe

Natemia Organic Hooded Cover-Up

What you need to know: This ultra-soft towel robe is highly absorbent, warm and perfect for newborns and young kids.

What you’ll love: With 100% cotton and a GSM of 450, this garment is soft, durable and effectively soaks up moisture. It comes in six different designs, including green sage with built-in bear ears. It also features a belt that ties at the waist.

What you should consider: The belt doesn’t fit securely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby towel robe for money

BlueMello Baby Shark Bathrobe

What you need to know: Made for babies and smaller toddlers, this towel robe is soft, comfortable and adorable.

What you’ll love: This absorbent item is gentle on even the most sensitive skin. It comes in three designs: a blue shark, a pink shark and a red fox. The material is antibacterial, thick and breathable.

What you should consider: It’s a little short for taller children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maleroads Cotton Baby Towel Bathrobe

What you need to know: With three animal-themed designs to choose from, this towel robe is both functional and fun to play in.

What you’ll love: Made for slightly older infants and toddlers, this garment consists of highly absorbent terry cotton. It’s very soft and warm enough to wear around the house with or without clothes underneath.

What you should consider: It’s too large for newborns.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

