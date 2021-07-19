Body Makeup

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Education
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Veterans Voices
Military Matters
Newsfeed Now
Consumer Alerts
Best Reviews
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
DOTD to begin work to replace the Caddo Lake Bridge in late August
Uzbekistan says it downed Afghan military plane crossing in
Europe urges unity on Taliban but is quiet on failed mission
Simple blood test can tell whether patients will suffer from ‘long COVID,’ study finds
Video
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Download our weather app
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather Live Blog
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
TROPICAL DEPRESSION 8 UPDATE: System forms near Bermuda, could become tropical storm Monday
Live
Scattered storms throughout the week, tropical storms threaten Gulf
Video
Scattered thunderstorm chances to continue and watching TS Grace and Fred
Video
TROPICAL STORM FRED 11 P.M. UPDATE: System found to be a little stronger; dangerous storm surge expected along Panhandle on Monday
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Chasing Tide: Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again
WATCH: Captain Shreve/LSU Commit Kendrick Law practices ahead of Senior season
Video
Super League rebels back in European soccer’s top club body
Goals: Megan Rapinoe launches ‘The Call In’ book club
Japan 2020
Fit for Life
Community
Jefferson Awards
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Medical Minute
Salute the Badge
Lifestyle
Events
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
The Lynn Vance Show
Growing Strong
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Top Stories
Saturday: Backpack and School Supply Give-A-Way, COVID-19 vaccinations at Fair Grounds
Video
Balloon Glow in Jefferson on Saturday
Video
Geek’D Con returns to Shreveport this weekend
Video
Shreveport one stop shop for local art and handmade goods
Video
Loving Living Local
Happily Living Local
Baking with Biskie
About Us
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our App
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Body Makeup
The best body concealer
Trending Stories
Advocates gathering at Louisiana State Capitol to ask for “more than a mask mandate”
As delta variant fuels rising COVID infections, a new variant has shown up
Video
Biden to address nation on chaos in Afghanistan
Video
Alabama-based infrastructure company to propose private toll bridge over Red River between Caddo, Bossier
Video
Shreveport police investigate Saturday afternoon fatal shooting
Video
Don't Miss
PHOTOS: ‘America’s Best Restroom’ to be chosen from 10 clean, quirky finalists
VIDEO: Drone flyover of the Caesar’s Superdome as renovation nears completion with Saints preseason underway
Video
VIDEO: Have you ever seen an albino catfish? A man caught one in the Vermilion River on Sunday
Video
Why can’t I find some products at the grocery store?
Video
Ex-Disney actress among those who spoke out against masks at heated, viral school board meeting
Video
Thief tries stealing UFC fighter’s car, quickly learns he made a huge mistake
Man arrested after deputies find stolen horse inside bedroom