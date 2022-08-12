You can put stickers on your Yeti tumbler to make it stand out. This way, if you and your friend have the same color, you can still tell them apart.

Which Yeti tumbler for camping is best?

When you go camping, you need a reliable drink container to keep things hot or cold for extended amounts of time. Yeti is known for having premium-level options for insulated containers of all kinds. This brand has a reputation for producing some of the best in drinkware and coolers. If you are looking for the ideal tumbler to take camping with you, the Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Travel Mug is the top choice.

What is a camping tumbler?

A camping tumbler is an insulated drink container that you can comfortably take with you on an outdoor adventure. It is made of metal with some mugs maintaining the steel look, but it can also come in assorted colors ranging from black to vibrant pinks or greens. Tumblers come in different sizes but a standard one is around 20 ounces and fits in your average cup holder.

What types of drinkware does Yeti have for camping?

Tumbler: This is a classic hand-held size container with or without a handle and a lid that can be sealed or opened for drinking.

This is a classic hand-held size container with or without a handle and a lid that can be sealed or opened for drinking. Bottle: Bottles are containers with closed, screw-top lids that must be opened and removed to take a drink from it.

Bottles are containers with closed, screw-top lids that must be opened and removed to take a drink from it. Mug: Mugs come in smaller sizes and have lids that can be closed or opened to drink without removing them.

Mugs come in smaller sizes and have lids that can be closed or opened to drink without removing them. Jug: These are similar to bottles because their lids must be completely removed to drink from the jug. They come in big sizes and are typically meant for carrying large amounts of water.

What to know before you buy a Yeti tumbler for camping

Material

Yeti tumblers are made from reliable stainless steel that won’t chip, puncture or rust and are machine washable. When you go camping, you need drinkware reliable enough to keep your drink as is. Yeti uses double-wall vacuum sealing to insulate and maintain your drink’s temperature. Tumbler lids are made with BPA-free plastic and many of them are designed to be leak-free.

Beverage

Deciding on the right tumbler for you may depend on what you like to drink. Yeti tumblers can maintain hot or cold drinks, however, some mugs are not meant for carbonated beverages. You may want multiple beverages and therefore need multiple tumblers. If this is the case you can have a coffee mug, a water jug and a tumbler for tea, apple cider or other assorted camping drinks.

Camping grounds

If you’re glamping (glamorous camping), you can bring any drinkware that sparks your fancy. These trips are meant to bring the comforts of home into nature. However, if you are camping-camping, you may want something more durable. Tumblers can come with or without extra firm grip handles.

What to look for in a quality Yeti tumbler for camping

Leakage

Yeti is a strong, durable brand that should keep your drink inside the container. Stronghold lids that twist on and off further prevent any leaks from happening when your drink is moved or tilted. Many of its products are leakproof as long as they are closed properly.

Washable

You can wash any Yeti tumbler by hand or simply throw it in the dishwasher. It’s designed to wash out easily without leaving behind any lingering smells from previous drinks. If you are using a dishwasher, remove the lid from the tumbler before putting it in.

Easy to hold and use

Tumblers are convenient to hold and carry about as you set up camp. For some, this requires a handle. Others may not want one because handles can sometimes prevent tumblers from sitting correctly in every cup holder. Yeti tumblers have lids designed for the specific drink container they go with and cannot be switched out for other styles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Yeti tumbler for camping

Yeti brand tumblers cost anywhere from $30-$45 depending on the size you buy.

Yeti tumbler for camping FAQ

What are the best tumblers to keep things hot?

A. Mugs are the best type of tumblers for hot drinks. They give the feel of a traditional hot tea or coffee mug which are designed this way to keep your hands safe from the heat.

Which tumbler stays cold the longest?

A. All Yeti tumblers can keep drinks cold for anywhere from six hours to a couple of days depending on the outside temperature. They have amazing insulation that keeps your drink cold whether you have ice in it or not.

What’s the best Yeti tumbler for camping to buy?

Top Yeti Tumbler for camping

Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Travel Mug

What you need to know: This tumbler is great for any beverage throughout your camping trip and it has a handle.

What you’ll love: The vacuum-sealed container lid keeps your drink from spilling or leaking in unstable terrain. Twist it on to seal and off to remove and clean. This mug with a firm grip handle comes in 13 colors, including seafoam green and alpine yellow.

What you should consider: This is an expensive tumbler and is only compatible with its stronghold lid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Yeti Tumbler for camping for the money

Yeti Rambler 14-Ounce Mug

What you need to know: This is a compact-size rambler mug to keep your drinks at temperature for hours.

What you’ll love: This mug comes in 23 colors, including copper and stainless steel, to give your mug a more authentic feel. They are machine washable and coated in Duracoat which prevents sweat or slips.

What you should consider: This is a smaller size container with a lid and the size may be awkward for standard cup holders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Tumbler

What you need to know: This is a classically styled tumbler to keep drinks cold or hot for hours.

What you’ll love: It is a stainless steel container that fits in any standard cup holder and comes in 35 colors. The lid is leakproof and made of BPA-free plastic.

What you should consider: This option does not have a handle

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

