Which recliner is best?

Recliners are extremely versatile pieces of furniture. They’re perfect in any home and work with any aesthetic, providing a nice and comfortable place to rest and relax.

In the past, recliners were some of the most expensive pieces of furniture on the market. However, in recent years, recliners have become far more affordable and accessible. Whether you need a new chair for napping, reading or watching your favorite shows and movies, there’s a recliner that’s perfect for you.

What to know before you buy a recliner

Recliner type

There are several types of recliners out there. Some of these recliners include two-position recliners, rockers and push-back recliners. Two-position recliners can be adjusted into either upright or reclined positions and often come equipped with a button or handle to provide the transition. Rocker recliners offer a wide variety of reclining angles, allowing the user to find their perfect position. Push-back recliners lean backward and are comparable to two-position recliners but may not come with the added footrest.

Material

The material for recliners is usually one of two options: fabric or leather. Fabric recliners can come in microfiber, corduroy or denim coverings and are best maintained with a thorough vacuuming. Leather recliners are the more popular option, and many higher-end recliners are made from top-grain leather.

Style

Style is an essential factor to consider when purchasing a recliner to ensure it fits the aesthetic of the room where it resides. Look for recliners that serve a similar color palette or material to help pull a room together.

What to look for in a quality recliner

Comfort

Possibly the most crucial factor to look for in a quality recliner, comfort boils down to finding a recliner that fits your proportions and supports the body of the person using it. When sitting comfortably, a person’s feet should rest comfortably on the floor and their lower back should be supported by the back of the chair without issue. The headrest of the recliner should keep your head in a supported position without touching your shoulders.

Swivel

Many recliners come with a circular swivel base, allowing the recliner to rotate a full 360 degrees. The best part about this feature is that it can be found on all types of recliners, including two-position, rocker and push-back models.

Massage

A few more expensive recliners come with additional features, including a massage function. These recliners take relaxation to the next level, having machinery within the chair to provide instant relief to problem areas, including the back and neck.

How much you can expect to spend on a recliner

Inexpensive recliners cost less than $200, where you can find many basic two-position, rocker or push-back options. Mid-range recliners cost $200-$800 and come with far more additional features, along with more premium construction. The most expensive recliners cost more than $800 and include oversized movie recliners or zero-gravity recliners, with features like massaging and heating functions.

Recliner FAQ

Are there benefits to a dual-motor recliner?

A. Recliners with dual motors use one to control the backrest and the other to control the footrest, allowing for independent operation of both. These are useful for people with mobility issues, offering a more adjustable experience.

What is a “zero-gravity” recliner?

A. Zero-gravity recliners are made to support a person’s entire body weight in all incline positions to ensure comfort and relaxation. They’re typically the most versatile chairs because they can often incline up to 180 degrees.

What’s the best recliner to buy?

Top recliner

FDW Wingback Recliner Chair

What you need to know: This wingback recliner is an excellent push-back recliner chair for any entertainment room.

What you’ll love: It’s made with a durable PU leather design and is easy to install and clean.

What you should consider: Taller users have reported that this chair may be too small for them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top recliner for the money

Homall Recliner Chair

What you need to know: This PU leather chair is comfortable and easy to clean, making it perfect for those looking for an affordable recliner.

What you’ll love: It can be adjusted in three stages, between 90 and 180 degrees, making it suitable for all kinds of activities, including gaming, working and watching movies.

What you should consider: The arm padding may be uncomfortable for taller users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Macedonia Mid-Century Modern Tufted Back Fabric Recliner

What you need to know: This is a great, affordable recliner choice for any home or office.

What you’ll love: It features mid-century styling with tightly woven polyester. Additionally, it comes in 16 colors.

What you should consider: It isn’t the most comfortable option and makes a good accent chair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Serta Power Recliner

What you need to know: The Serta power recliner is a high-quality and comfortable choice from a leading brand.

What you’ll love: It features a power recline function that makes adjusting a breeze, including a full recline function.

What you should consider: Some taller users have reported that the chair runs small and might be too small for larger individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Flash Furniture Kids’ Recliner

What you need to know: This is an terrific choice for children’s furniture while maintaining a chic, modern design.

What you’ll love: It comes with a plush filling and cupholder. This chair is perfect for use in a playroom or gaming room.

What you should consider: It’s important to note that the maximum capacity is 90 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

