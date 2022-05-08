Clever gifts to thrill the psychology major in your life

Psychology majors can be hard to buy gifts for. After all, psychologists are notoriously observant and discerning enough to get to the bottom of ambiguity. You may feel some pressure to come up with a gift as thoughtful as they are. That’s a tall order.

However, there are many gifts designed specifically with psychology students in mind, from rigorous neuroscience books to humorous mugs and T-shirts. The best gift for a psychology major is one that reminds them of their passion for the human brain and aptitude for connecting with others — two reasons they may have decided to major in psychology in the first place.

Best books for psychology majors

From psychology texts to case studies and diagnostic manuals, psychology students spend much of their time immersed in texts, some of which are dense and challenging. Sure, you could send them funds for textbooks. However, reading materials that aren’t course requirements can be a refreshing change of pace.

A subscription to Psychology Today will provide them access to a range of the hottest and most cutting-edge psychology topics for a year so they can stay current and passionate about their field.

Top book for a psychology major

Atomic Habits

What you need to know: Changing your habits can be hard, but “Atomic Habits” uses psychology, biology and neuroscience concepts to allow you to hack your brain using systems.

What you’ll love: “Habits” expert James Clear offers real-life examples, actionable advice and easy exercises you can do right away to take inventory of all your habits — desired and undesired — and learn how your daily actions fall to the level of your worst systems.

What you should consider: Some students of psychology may find the concepts in this book overly simplified.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top book for the money

The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma

What you need to know: This is essential reading on how trauma is stored in the body and how cutting-edge neuroscience can help survivors reclaim their life and heal from their past.

What you’ll love: Modern psychology reveals how trauma underlies much of what were once considered static aspects of the self. The author transforms the reader’s understanding of traumatic stress and how to treat it. It’s a major paradigm shift in the study of treating trauma and helping those who are suffering.

What you should consider: Some content may be disturbing and could require a trigger warning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best organization products for a psychology major

Psychology students juggle multiple challenging courses with everyday adult responsibilities. Chic and functional organizational products are sure to streamline their study sessions and inspire them to keep going.

Top organization product for a psychology major

Jerry & Maggie Desktop Organizer

What you need to know: A desk organizer as functional as it is beautiful, this organizer is ideal for storing textbooks, stationery and coursework in one handy place.

What you’ll love: The natural and nontoxic wood material creates a sturdy organizer that is easy to put together. It’s adjustable and versatile enough to hold whatever study materials a psychology student uses most.

What you should consider: Some customers find the instructions for assembly difficult to understand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top organization product for the money

Bliss Collections Daily Planner

What you need to know: This is a cute, motivational and well-organized daily planner ideal for balancing productivity with self-care and getting the most out of your day.

What you’ll love: You get 50 high-quality planner sheets that are undated, so you can start right where you are. The planner is organized for prioritizing three tasks for the day, plus tracking water consumption, expressing gratitude and a time-blocking section.

What you should consider: The paper isn’t as thick as some would like and may lead to bleeding ink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best clothing and accessories for a psychology major

Clothing and accessories make for awesome gifts for all students, whose limited budgets often leave them wanting fresh new gear. Let the student in your life know you’re thinking about them with some wearable gifts tailored to those who live and breathe psychology.

Top clothing and accessory

Dopamine and Serotonin Earrings

What you need to know: These are dainty neuroscience-themed earrings handmade from quality metals and sterling silver or 18k gold finish.

What you’ll love: You can give the gift of literal, chemical happiness with these adorable made-to-order earrings inspired by the molecular structures of two of the most important neurotransmitters.

What you should consider: This shop doesn’t accept returns.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top clothing and accessory for the money

Psychology Student Shirt

What you need to know: The psychology student in your life will appreciate this humorous and stylish shirt.

What you’ll love: This tee is designed with an attractive and fashionable fit and made from soft and comfortable cotton.

What you should consider: The decal lettering will wear off if washed repeatedly in hot water.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Best mug for a psychology major

Productive mornings for college students often start with a strong cup of coffee or a calming cup of tea. Either way, they’ll love sipping something hot out of a coffee mug designed specifically for psychology majors.

Top mug for a psychology major

Freudian Sips Coffee Mug

What you need to know: This is a humorous mug ideal for a psychologist who loves reading about the history of psychology.

What you’ll love: This “Freudian sip” mug is sure to earn a chuckle from your favorite psychology student. Not quite sure what it means? No worries — they will. The mug is dishwasher and microwave safe and comes in an attractive box ideal for wrapping.

What you should consider: It’s a bit pricey for a mug.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mug for the money

Mental Health Mug

What you need to know: As a lightweight, stainless steel mug, the cute graphic has an important message.

What you’ll love: In a world full of humorous and sarcastic mug slogans, dare to give your recipient a sincere mug with a thoughtful message. The psychology student in your life is sure to value the reminder that mental health is something worth giving time and consideration to.

What you should consider: It is not safe to put in the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Best games for a psychology major

For the psych major who loves game nights with friends or spending solo time solving challenging puzzles, a psychology-themed game is a sweet way to provide your recipient with hours of entertainment.

Top game for a psychology major

The Psychiatrist Puzzle

What you need to know: A wood puzzle with original laser-etched artwork, this game is ideal for getting some solo rejuvenating self-care time.

What you’ll love: Despite its simple design, fitting all the pieces into this puzzle is an engaging challenge. Multiple types of wood go into the construction of this unique puzzle. Not only will a psychology student appreciate the opportunity to solve a puzzle, you’ll get bonus points for how visually stunning this one is.

What you should consider: It’s not as challenging as some puzzles.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top game for the money

The Mindfulness Game

What you need to know: This is a relaxing and affirming game that’s great for teaching mindfulness to kids and adults in a group setting.

What you’ll love: The large and thick cards dive into mindfulness theory and practice. From breathing techniques to affirmative thinking, these cards are like a crash course in staying in the present moment.

What you should consider: This game requires more than two people to play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best home goods for a psychology majors

Whether a psych student lives in a dorm room, apartment or house, look for gifts that are both relevant to your recipient’s academic interests and visually aligned with their tastes.

Top decor for a psychology major

Wheel of Emotions Feelings Velvet Throw Pillow Cover

What you need to know: This aesthetically pleasing feelings wheel makes it easy to identify and put words to whatever it is you’re feeling so you can say goodbye to feeling at a loss for words.

What you’ll love: This chic pillow would look great in a dorm room, living room or a therapist’s office. The velvet fabric feels luxurious and soft.

What you should consider: This is only a pillow cover and requires a throw pillow insert to go along with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top home good for the money

Watercolor Neuroscience Calming Wall Art

What you need to know: This set of wall art features colorful and captivating anatomically correct prints of the human brain.

What you’ll love: These watercolor art prints feature coronal, axial and sagittal views of the brain. They’re printed on high-quality card stock and hand signed by the artist. They’re calming and ideal for a home office or dorm room.

What you should consider: These art prints don’t come framed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

