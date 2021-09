Daytime temperatures will gradually return to normal by the weekend with scattered areas of rain possible. Our next best chance for rain will arrive by the middle of next week when a cold front moves through the area and brings much drier air.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Rain has been rather limited as the dry air that has weakened Nicholas continues to inhibit the development of rain. Temperatures this morning began in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the mid to upper 80s. The warming trend that began today will continue for the next few days. Look for lows Thursday morning to return to the upper 60s to low 70s. We will see daytime highs warm into the mid to upper 80s.