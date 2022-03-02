Which speaker mount is best?

Unlike floor-standing speaker stands, speaker mounts hold smaller speakers at an elevated position on a wall. They can also be angled in multiple directions to achieve the optimal position for sound projection. A speaker mount saves space in your living area by placing bulky cabinets out of the way, making them an aesthetically pleasing addition to your entertainment center.

If you are looking for a sturdy and versatile model that accommodates most speakers, the WALI Clamping Bookshelf Speaker Bracket is a solid choice.

What to know before you buy speaker mounts

Compatibility

Most speakers differ in appearance, size and shape. Your speaker mounts must be compatible with your speakers from both a visual and a practical perspective. If you can buy brand-appropriate speaker mounts, this is ideal. Alternatively, ensure that any generic universal speaker mounts are well-suited to the base of your speakers and that any screw holes and clamps will align properly.

Mounting your wall bracket

If you are mounting your speakers onto drywall, use a wall scanner to alert you of any electrical wiring behind it and be sure to avoid drilling nearby. Scan for studs at the same time and if possible, ensure that at least one or two of the uppermost mounting holes are drilled into a stud. Always use appropriately-sized wall anchors when drilling into drywall or concrete.

Weight limitations

Be sure to check the manufacturer’s instructions or the product packaging for a speaker mount’s weight limit. Speakers can be heavy, as they often contain large magnets or have solid wood or dense fiberboard enclosures. Even if the bracket is properly attached to your wall, the mount itself may not be up to the task, so this is an important consideration, especially if your speakers are bookshelf-sized or bigger.

What to look for in quality speaker mounts

Build quality

Build quality is especially important if your speaker mounts are supporting heavy items. In this instance, strong welds and sturdy materials should be a prime consideration. If you plan to mount your speakers outdoors, ensure that your choice of mount is non-corrosive and they are made to withstand the elements.

Mounting hardware

The best speaker mounts come with hardware that is well-suited to their size and weight capacity. However, this is suggested for general purposes and you may require a more appropriate anchor, depending on the surface you are fixing your speaker mounts to.

Aesthetics

While most mounts are obscured by speaker cabinets from a forward-facing perspective, some well-designed options add to your speakers’ overall aesthetics, especially when viewed from a side-angle. Cable management should also be a consideration. Many models incorporate this in such a way that wiring is secured and held flush to the wall.

How much you can expect to spend on speaker mounts

A basic set of speaker mounts can cost as little as $10 for a generic and universally fitting set. A set of quality mid-range mounts should set you back around $30, while brand-specific models that are built for purpose can cost $50 or more.

Speaker mounts FAQ

How adjustable should my speaker mounts be?

A. Speaker mounts typically allow for a certain amount of vertical and lateral movement. However, most speakers are designed to project at angles of up to 120 degrees and must only point in the general direction of the subject, so a little adjustability is usually enough.

Which tools are required to attach speaker mounts?

A. An electrical wall scanner is a useful tool from both safety and practical perspectives, as it allows you to quickly locate studs and avoid electrical wiring when drilling. Once you are happy with the bracket’s placement, an electric drill and compatible drill bit, screws and wall anchors are all you need.

What are the best speaker mounts to buy?

Top speaker mounts

WALI Clamping Speaker Bracket

What you need to know: A set that clamps mid-sized speakers securely on two sides and has a sleek, unimposing design.

What you’ll love: This sturdy pair is capable of holding weights of up to 55 pounds. They are ideal for bookshelf-style or home cinema speakers and are adjustable to fit widths of between 5.5 and 11 inches. They swivel through 90 degrees and tilt from 0-7.5 degrees in both directions.

What you should consider: It is advisable to use the supplied wood screws for larger or front-heavy speakers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top speaker mounts for the money

Monoprice Low Profile

What you need to know: A compact pair of Monoprice mounts that are compatible with satellite speakers.

What you’ll love: They come with an integral screw for use with 1/4″ mounting point inserts and also a keyhole adapter for those speakers that lack these. All necessary mounting hardware is provided and they are easily locked into position on their rotating ball joints.

What you should consider: These are supposed to hold weights of up to 22 pounds each, but they work best with smaller satellite models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vivo White Dual Wall Mount

What you need to know: A made-to-measure pair of mounts designed for use with the Sonos One, Sonos Play:1 and Sonos SL speakers.

What you’ll love: They make a highly versatile pair that can rotate 360 degrees, tilt from 0-20 degrees and swivel laterally through 90 degrees. This set blends nicely with the design of Sonos products and has a built-in cable management to help ensure that the focus is on the speakers and not their peripherals.

What you should consider: These do not work with all Sonos models, and it is worth doing some prior research if you are in any doubt as to their compatibility.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

