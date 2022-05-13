Earlier this week Apple announced it was discontinuing its iPod Touch. While this might make great business sense, because an iPod is basically an iPhone that cannot connect to cellular networks, it is still an emotional moment for many longtime users.

If you are a die-hard iPod fan, there is some good news. Just because Apple has stopped making these life-changing devices, it doesn’t mean you can’t buy them anymore. They will be sold until there are no more left. If you want to grab an iPod Touch, Amazon still has a few models available. However, if you want a piece of history, we suggest buying fast before they are snatched up by collectors who will charge more than you may be willing to pay.

A brief history of portable music

People like to have their music with them at all times. It not only makes them feel comfortable, but it can boost their self-esteem. In the early days of portable music, the problem was making a player that was compact enough to play the medium, yet was still portable — a 45 vinyl was fairly portable, but a record player wasn’t.

As technology advanced, formats changed rapidly from tapes to CDs to files, which took up virtually no space. The first mp3 player came out in the late ’90s, but it didn’t really catch on. It wasn’t until Steve Jobs unveiled the iPod, stating you could now put “1,000 songs in your pocket,” that the world of portable music was forever changed.

The evolution of the iPod

The first iPod was an odd-looking device with a big wheel on the front. It came out on Oct. 23, 2001. Less than a year later, the next generation model was available. The second-generation iPod worked with PCs and boasted the ability to hold 4,000 songs. Over the next few years, Apple refined the wheel design, added color, album artwork and more. The company also began releasing variations on the idea, such as the iPod Nano and the iPod Shuffle.

In 2007, the world changed again when the first iPod Touch was released. Ironically, that year also gave us the first iPhone, the device that would ultimately be responsible for making the iPod obsolete. Over the next 15 years, the design of the iPod was continually tweaked, offering changes in screen sizes, thickness, storage and more. However, as more and more people moved away from owning a limited stash of music in favor of streaming anything they ever wanted to hear, the iPod was left behind because it had limited connectivity — you could only stream at home or when you were at a hot spot.

People still love the iPod

On May 10, 2022, Apple officially discontinued the iPod Touch. But the iPod Touch is not an 8-track tape. Many people have fond memories of using this device over the past two decades. Some people still prefer to own their music instead of streaming it. If this is you, all is not lost — yet. There are still a few discontinued models available on Amazon. If you want to get one of the last iPod Touches ever made, you may only have days, or hours, to act.

Discontinued iPods that are still available on Amazon

Apple iPod Touch Gold — 7th Generation

This is one of the few new iPods left. This 7th generation model has 32 GB, a 4-inch screen size and a 40-hour battery life. It features a classy gold color and slim design. It has built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPod Touch Pink — 7th Generation

The pink iPod is the best bargain. It offers everything the gold model has, but is currently only a fraction of the cost. The upgraded A10 Fusion chip delivers a performance that is up to two times faster than previous generations, and the group FaceTime feature allows you to share time with family and friends.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPod Touch Blue (Renewed) — 7th Generation

While this is a pre-owned model, it has been inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers. The battery is guaranteed to be at least 80% capacity and the product comes with a 90-day Amazon-backed guarantee promising refund or replacement within 90 days of receipt.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPod Touch Space Gray (Renewed) — 7th Generation

This classic Space Gray model is the latest generation. It is a renewed product that comes with an Amazon-backed guarantee for refund or replacement if unsatisfied within 90 days of receipt. This 7th generation iPod features graphics that are up to three times faster than previous generations.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPod Touch 6th Generation Silver (Renewed)

This renewed model comes with Apple EarPods, a Lightning to USB cable and a QuickStart guide. It has a front facing camera that takes 1.2-megapixel photos and 720p HD videos. The unit is backed by a 90-day guarantee, so you can buy it with peace of mind.

Sold by Amazon

Apple iPod Touch 6th Generation Red (Renewed)

This vibrant red iPod includes Siri, a front-facing FaceTime camera and 128 gigabytes of storage. There are no earbuds, but it does include an Amazon-backed 90-day guarantee.

Sold by Amazon

