A MacBook is an amazing piece of technology, and you can accomplish so much with it. But there is always a faster, better or easier way to work. That is where some essential accessories can help you out, making sure that you are as productive as you can be.

Nowadays, accessories aren’t simply limited to case covers or extra fast chargers. As the MacBook has become more popular, plenty of companies realized the value of making high-quality add-ons. So whether you need additional screens, or making sure your MacBook doesn’t overheat, there will be something for you.

Selore&S USB-C 6-in-1 Hub for MacBook

One downfall about the MacBook is that it’s somewhat limited in the number of USB ports it has. It also doesn’t have an SD card reader. So what do you do if you need more USB ports? Well, you get this 6-in-1 hub. By plugging the hub into the USB-C ports on the MacBook, it instantly adds three more standard USB ports, a USB-C Thunderbolt port, and an SD and TF card reader. It is powerful enough to handle up to 5K video output, 40Gbps data transfer speed, and can charge up to 87 watts.

KECC MacBook case and keyboard cover

To make sure that your MacBook remains in good condition for as long as possible, you’ll want to protect it with a case. This case from KECC is compatible with a variety of MacBook models and is made from durable materials. The case itself opens up fully, allowing you to access all the ports while it is still protected. It is also sold with a hard shell cover for when you need to remove it from the case. To protect your keyboard, it also ships with a MacBook keyboard cover that easily fits over all the keys.

Synerlogic Reference Keyboard Shortcut Sticker

Do you struggle to remember all the shortcuts that you need to use on macOS devices? If you do, then this simple sticker will be a lifesaver. Made from durable laminated vinyl, it is available in a clear background or black background. It features all the commonly used shortcuts, and by sticking it on the body of the Mac, it will always be accessible at a glance. The adhesive used will prevent the sticker from peeling off, and also won’t leave any residue when removed.

Tobenone Docking Station for Dual Monitors

When using a MacBook, it is nearly impossible to connect additional screens without any additional help. This docking station makes that easy, as it adds a host of extra ports, plugs, and connections. It connects to your MacBook through the USB 3.0 or USB-C port in the front. At the back, it gives you access to an SD card reader, two additional USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI ports, two USB-C host ports, a 100W PD3.0 connection and an RJ45 ethernet port. The two HDMI ports are used to connect two additional monitors to your MacBook and are capable of 2K and 4K resolution.

Soundance MacBook desk elevator

To add a bit of height to your MacBook when working with it, you are going to need a sturdy stand or riser. This desk elevator from Soundance is perfect to provide extra height, as it is made from durable thickened aluminum alloy. The resting arms have a layer of rubber, making sure that your MacBook stays put in the riser. The stand itself has rubber feet to make sure it doesn’t move around on a desk. The desk elevator was carefully designed to lift it off the desk enough to ensure that heat is dissipated.

UURig Conference Lighting Kit

Working from home has made many people realize that the lighting in their offices or study isn’t that great. That is where this conference lighting kit can make a huge difference. By attaching it to the back of your MacBook’s lid, the suction cup is strong enough for the kit to remain steady. It features a square design with 49 high brightness light beads. The brightness and color can also be adjusted to suit the environment that you are in. The light is mounted on an arm that can swivel and rotate. It is powered through a rechargeable battery that can last for up to two hours. It is recharged through the USB port.

Twelve South BookArc for MacBook

Connecting an extra screen can increase your working area, but if you don’t need your MacBook open, what do you do with it? Sure, you could leave it next to you, but you could also invest in a great MacBook stand. This stand from Twelve South has a simple and elegant design that comfortably and securely holds your Mac in an upright position. Not only does it keep it out of the way, but the large openings on the side allow for perfect cable management. Cradling your device also ensures enough airflow is passing through to keep the MacBook’s temperature low.

Amazon Basics USB Type-C to USB 3.1

While it might seem like a simple accessory, when you realize you need a USB-C adapter, you’ll quickly appreciate this tiny device. Elegant in design, it turns your MacBook’s USB-C port into a regular USB 3.0 port. This allows you to use any USB-powered accessory with your MacBook that doesn’t have a USB-C connection. This adapter allows for up to a 5Gbps transfer speed and has a power output of up to 5V or 3 Amps. The entire adapter measures 5.5-inches long, making it easy to slip into a MacBook bag or case. It is available in white or black.

