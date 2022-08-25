Restaurant Equipment

Skip to content
KTALnews.com
Shreveport
75°
Shreveport
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Traffic Alerts
KTAL Asks
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Military Matters
Washington DC Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Education
Entertainment
Weird
Gas Buddy ⛽
Consumer Alerts
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
UN weather agency predicts rare ‘triple-dip’ La Nina …
1 dies in Broadmoor motorcycle crash
Gallery
TTPD holding Active Shooter Training
Video
Signatures collected to stop La. juveniles transfer
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Video ▶️
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Interactive Radar
ArkLaTex Power Outages
Tracking the Tropics
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
ArkLaTex Burn Bans
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
WeatheRate
Download our weather app
Top Stories
Kidscast: Aubrey Moss
Video
Top Stories
Rain threat continues but will decrease for a few …
Video
Scattered storms to continue through Labor Day
Video
Up & down rain chances in the week ahead
Video
Thunderstorms likely Monday
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
HBCU Football
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Entry
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
The Big Game
Top Stories
4-time Slam champ Osaka loses to American Collins …
Judge hits 51st HR as Yankees snap skid, top Angels …
Kim Mulkey hopes for Indy Bowl longevity at kickoff …
Video
Raducanu’s US Open title defense ends with loss to …
KTALcares
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
NBC 6 and FOX 33 Cares Krewe
Operation Kindness
Standout Students
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
6 Hours of Caring
Something Good with Lynn Vance
Fit for Life
Remarkable Women
Voices of Courage
Lifestyle
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Events
Contests
Top Stories
Operation Kindness: Support for young cancer patient
Video
Serios’ Feed & Seed is helping Clear the Shelters
Video
‘Be Like CJ’ holding Texarkana clothing drive
Video
Nova’s Heart helping with Clear the Shelters
Video
Loving Living Local
Baking with love
Book Club
Enter for kids in the kitchen
About Us
Meet the KTAL/KMSS Leadership Team
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Sign up for our newsletters
Download Our App 📲
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Work for Us
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Employment News
Search
Please enter a search term.
Restaurant Equipment
Best bill counter
Top Restaurant Equipment Headlines
Trending Stories
Bossier Crime Stoppers searching for runaway teens
Affidavit: Bossier officer bought illegal pain pills
New mural highlights unique places in Texarkana
SPD looking for suspect in Ingleside shooting
Minden man killed in motorcycle crash
Don't Miss
Penguin with foot condition gets custom shoes
10 pennies sell for $1.1 million at auction
WATCH: Goats take over deputy’s car, eat his paperwork
LSU project now one of oldest man-made structures
Kellogg’s to pay you $5K to eat cereal for dinner