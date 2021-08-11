Skip to content
Hot and dry conditions continue for the ArkLaTex and tropics looking active
Taliban complete northeast Afghan blitz as more cities fall
‘River Dave’ doesn’t think he can go back to being a hermit
Pacific Northwest braces for another multiday heat wave
Hot and dry conditions continue for the ArkLaTex and tropics looking active
Hot, humid, and dry weather continues until the end of the week, Tropical Storm Fred threatens Florida
Kid’s Weathercast: Emma Petrus
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fred forms in the Caribbean
Lionel Messi eyes Champions League trophy with PSG
Seager, Muncy HR, Dodgers end Phillies’ 8-game win streak
Rays rally past Red Sox 8-4, extend lead in AL East
Sharife Cooper’s late 3 lifts Hawks to 84-83 win over Pacers
Ambassadors for Good event at Salvation Army
City of Shreveport announces new loan program for small business owners
Overwhelming response to Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus event provides supplies to Title 1 students
THE GOLD STANDARD: Local program helps kids and teens with childhood trauma
Trending Stories
Woman wanted for theft at Bossier City casino
Bossier woman jailed for allegedly stealing TVs from Walmart, macing employees
Services held for 3-year-old killed in Minden drive-by shooting
23 Teams in 23 Days: The Pleasant Grove Hawks
$500K bond set for Benton man; charged with over 160 counts of child porn, rape
College professor suspected of setting 7 fires in California
Fossil remains of ‘fearsome beast’ discovered in Australia: ‘Closest thing we have to real life dragon’
VIRAL VIDEO: Third time is almost the charm for baby seagull
NATIONAL VLOGGING DAY: NBC’s Dan Jovic shares recipe for pan-seared chicken with creamy garlic mushroom sauce
VIDEO: Car plows into tattoo shop, launches client out of chair
US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease
Inmate sentenced to nearly 25 years for killing cellmate who raped his sister