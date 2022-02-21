Skip to content
KTALnews.com
Shreveport
38°
Shreveport
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Traffic Alerts
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Education
Entertainment
Gas Buddy
Consumer Alerts
BestReviews
Weird
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Texas Democratic AG candidate profiles: Civil rights …
Video
Texas Democratic AG candidate profiles: Trial attorney …
Target lifts mask rules for employees, customers
The best muscle cars
Black History Month
Video ▶️
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
ArkLaTex Burn Bans
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
WeatheRate
Download our weather app
Top Stories
Freezing Rain falling on part of the ArkLaTex
Video
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory in effect
Video
Kidscast: Jo Harris
Video
Chance of rain continues as colder air returns
Video
Warm and breezy with a few storms Tuesday
Video
Sports
China 2022
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Entry
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
The Big Game
Top Stories
NBC’s scores are in: Record low Olympics ratings
Monahan: Players tempted by Saudi tour need to make …
Norman Scores 34, Pilots Take Down LSUA to Close …
Pilots Close Regular Season With Win Over LSUA
Community
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
Mardi Gras
Jefferson Awards
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
Standout Students
Voices of Courage
Fit for Life
Lifestyle
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
The Lynn Vance Show
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Events
Contests
Top Stories
Pet of the Week: Capricorn
Video
SPD chief to announce partnership with local Jeep …
Shreveport women create crawfish review Facebook …
Video
KTAL anchor nominated for Most Influential Woman …
Video
Loving Living Local
Baking with Biskie
About Us
Meet the KTAL/KMSS Leadership Team
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Sign up for our newsletters
Download Our App
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Work for Us
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
Gloves
Best black fingerless gloves
Top Gloves Headlines
Trending Stories
SPD chief to announce partnership with local Jeep …
VP Harris to visit Sunset Friday over rural internet
Freezing Rain falling on part of the ArkLaTex
Fire crews battle blaze at Texarkana hotel
“I did LSD,” said naked man arrested for hotel damage
Don't Miss
Little girl just misses chance to be Saints coach
Wallethub: Louisiana 5th most sinful state in U.S.
Dad allegedly told 4-year-old to shoot at Utah police
Video of feline found in Louisiana sparks debate …
1 dead, 1 injured after police helicopter crashes