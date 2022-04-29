Skip to content
KTALnews.com
Shreveport
79°
Shreveport
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Traffic Alerts
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Military Matters
Washington DC Bureau
Education
Entertainment
Weird
Gas Buddy ⛽
Consumer Alerts
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
TAPD participates in torch run for Special Olympics
Video
Putin marks Victory Day with little to show for 11-week …
Anonymous donor pays off student loans for Wiley …
Video
Jury selection begins in Caddo Parish crossbow murder …
Gallery
Your Local Election HQ
Video ▶️
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Interactive Radar
ArkLaTex Power Outages
Tracking the Tropics
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
ArkLaTex Burn Bans
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
WeatheRate
Download our weather app
Top Stories
Heat goes on with little rain this week
Video
Top Stories
Record heat this week
Video
Early August heat in early May
Video
Sunshine to continue with summer like temperatures
Video
Several days of record highs are possible soon
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Entry
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
The Big Game
Top Stories
Ohtani hits 2 homers, 1st grand slam; Angels beat …
Naylor powers big comeback, Guardians stun White …
Curry, Warriors rally past Grizzlies 101-98 for 3-1 …
Flames get even in series with 4-1 win over Stars …
KTALcares
6 Hours of Caring
Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
Standout Students
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
Voices of Courage
Fit for Life
Lifestyle
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
The Lynn Vance Show
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Events
Contests
Top Stories
Slain student’s desk turned into art memorial
Gallery
Top Stories
Grant from Indeed will help Goodwill do more for …
Video
Hungry? New eateries opening in Shreveport-Bossier
Marshall Touch A Truck lets you explore up close
Texarkana Dance Academy earns national safety certification
Video
Loving Living Local
Baking with Biskie
Biskie’s Book Club
About Us
Meet the KTAL/KMSS Leadership Team
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Sign up for our newsletters
Download Our App 📲
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Work for Us
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
Umbrellas
Best sun parasols
Top Umbrellas Headlines
Trending Stories
Father of SWAR prosecuting attorney candidate arrested
Will bill end access to emergency contraceptives …
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Hope teen
Overlooked button on your car may help save on gas
Captain Shreve specialist duo sign
Don't Miss
Donor pays off student loans for Wiley College grads
Overlooked button on your car may help save on gas
Watch: Lightning explodes ground near Fla. man
Lightning enters OK bathroom vent, blows toilet apart
Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police