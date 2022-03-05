Which recliner slipcovers are best?

A good recliner is hard to find. It can be even harder to replace it once you’ve properly broken it in. Instead of throwing it out or spending money to have it reupholstered, you can place a recliner slipcover on it.

The best recliner slipcover is the SureFit Pinstripe One-Piece Recliner Slipcover. This pinstripe recliner slipcover might cost a little more than similar slipcovers, but you receive an ultra-comfortable and elegant design in return. If you don’t like the sound of trying to stretch a slipcover over your entire recliner, you can also find draped versions.

What to know before you buy a recliner slipcover

Material

Most recliner slipcovers are constructed from a mix of pique fabrics and spandex. Pique fabrics are woven to create a slightly waffled and soft texture for maximum comfort, while spandex is added to enable the consumer to easily attach the recliner slipcover no matter the proportions of the recliner. Most recliner slipcovers are at least 4% spandex with other slipcovers reaching up to 15% spandex.

Level of coverage

Not all recliner slipcovers are made to cover the entirety of the recliner. Full coverage recliner slipcovers “reupholster” your recliner by fully covering it, but the slipcover can be difficult to attach and detach as needed for cleaning.

Partial coverage recliner slipcovers, also known as protectors, rest on top of your recliner. You can attach and detach the cover at will. They come in multiple sizes for more or less coverage. If your recliner is old and worn, that age will clearly show with a protector.

Size

More important for full coverage recliner slipcovers, the size is typically given in terms of the width of the back of the recliner. Standard size recliners generally are sized between 30 and 37 inches, although there are some oversized recliner slipcovers that can reach 40 inches in width. Keep in mind that chair-and-a-half recliners of 45 to 50 inches in width will be difficult to find a matching recliner slipcover for.

What to look for in a quality recliner slipcover

Pockets

Some recliner slipcovers include pockets stitched into the side for storage of magazines, remotes, bottle openers or any other small item you’d like to keep handy. Just don’t pack the pockets too fully or they may rip.

Level openings

Many recliners have manual levers you pull to deploy a footrest and/or lean back. If you own a recliner with a manual lever, make sure your prospective recliner slipcover includes a small opening for the lever to slip through. You can always make your own hole should the recliner slipcover you want not have one; just bear in mind that this could weaken the structural integrity of the material.

Warranty

Most full-coverage recliner slipcovers won’t actually have warranties, although several will have 10-year guarantees at the very least. Protectors, on the other hand, typically have warranties of up to 10 years or even a lifetime.

How much you can expect to spend on a recliner slipcover

Recliner slipcovers are available in a staggering amount of varieties, but the prices generally are in the same ranges. The basic, inexpensive options can cost as little as $25 or less. Spending up to $50 should net you any recliner slipcover you might have been looking for. The most expensive, specialized recliner slipcovers tend to top out around $80.

Recliner slipcover FAQ

Are recliner slipcovers waterproof to the point of handling incontinence?

A. Recliner slipcovers usually are not waterproof, although you can remove and wash them. Recliner protectors are built to repel liquids enough to be easily wiped away. If you’re really worried about incontinence and still want to use a slipcover, you can purchase reusable seat protector pads, which are waterproof, absorbent or both.

Can you cover a split footrest recliner with a recliner slipcover?

A. Absolutely, although you may need to make some minor modifications despite most stretchy recliner slipcovers fitting over a split footrest rather well. On the off chance it doesn’t, simply use some upholstery tacks to pin the slipcover underneath the different proportions of the footrest while leaving a little room for the material to shift so as not to risk ripping it.

What are the best recliner slipcovers to buy?

Top recliner slipcover

SureFit Stretch Pinstripe One-Piece Recliner Slipcover

What you need to know: This is a subtle and elegant way to protect your recliner without sacrificing design.

What you’ll love: Side pocket and lever openings mean almost any recliner can be covered by this SureFit product.

What you should consider: The price is rather high compared to similar recliner slipcovers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top recliner slipcover for the money

The Original Sofa Shield Reversible Slipcover Furniture Protector

What you need to know: This reversible recliner slipcover eliminates the need for the difficult stretching application by simply resting on the top of the recliner.

What you’ll love: An elastic strap keeps the recliner slipcover from moving around and multiple color options make it easy to find one suited to your tastes.

What you should consider: This recliner slipcover is not recommended for use on leather recliners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Great Bay Home Brand Modern Velvet Plush Strapless Slipcover

What you need to know: This is a stylish recliner slipcover that’s easy to install.

What you’ll love: It fits most recliners 40 inches wide or smaller and comes in multiple color options.

What you should consider: There are some reports that this recliner slipcover will shift around slightly when you sit in the recliner.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

