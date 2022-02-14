SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If the way to your lover’s heart is through his or her stomach, it’s good to know all the best spots for a date-night dinner.

So, in an admittedly unscientific poll, we asked one of Shreveport’s most popular Facebook groups for their take on the top places to go for good food and a great atmosphere when you’re looking for a table for two.

Fat Calf Brasserie got the most votes from the folks on 318 Curbside Eats!

Did your favorite restaurant make the list?

Fat Calf Brasserie – Located on Creswell Ave in Shreveport its menu describes the restaurants offerings as French-inispired southern cuisine. They are offering a special Valentine’s Day menu. $$$ Mabry House – Located in Highland Stoner Hill, they boast a premier fine dining experience with nightly features and a candlelit dinner experience. $$$ Zazul – E 70th near Fern Ave lots of seafood options, fresh and locally sourced meats and veggies. $$ Bella Fresca – Located on Line, you can get the chef’s nightly special, lots of steak and seafood options, special Valentine’s Day menu available. 2 John’s – Voted one of the top 100 steak houses by Diner’s Choice and located in Airline Plaza in Bossier City 2 John’s offers prime steak and seafood options, live music.

An honorable mention goes to Sweet Cheezus inside the Shreveport Downtown Airport for a nice lunch date. The menu features all things cheese, of course, including a $15 charcuterie board offering a variety of meat, cheese, and crackers, with nuts, pretzels, pickles, olives, and “a sweet treat.”

Whether you plan to check any of these out on Valentine’s Day or any day, don’t get all dressed up without knowing there’s a seat waiting for you. Call ahead to see if reservations are required or available.