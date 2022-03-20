Which stainless steel tea kettle is best?

For many people, there is nothing better than the sound of a whistling tea kettle in the morning because it signals the first cup of tea for the day. Tea kettles come in a variety of different materials, but most people use stainless steel tea kettles because they are durable, naturally BPA-free and more affordable than cast iron.

There are many options to choose from, but if you want a stainless steel kettle that’s stylish and boils water fast, the T-fal 3 Quart Whistling Tea Kettle for Coffee and Tea is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a stainless steel tea kettle

Types

Most tea kettles come as either stovetop and electric. Each type has its pros and cons, and you should consider the respective features before settling on a particular product.

People have used stovetop tea kettles for centuries. Simply fill them with water and place them on a heat source until the water boils. These take longer to boil than electric kettles, but they usually can contain a lot of water and can last for years. The majority of stovetop tea kettles also feature the iconic whistle that lets you know when the water is ready.

Electric tea kettles are plugged into a power outlet, making them a perfect option for places that don’t have a stovetop. These convenient devices boil water quickly and usually have an automatic shut-off function, so there’s no risk of your kettle boiling dry. That said, they’re typically more expensive than stovetop kettles and are sometimes prone to breaking after a few years.

Tea kettles vs. teapots

When some people hear the term tea kettle, they may envision a teapot. Although related, these two items are completely different and have two very distinct purposes. You should use a teapot for brewing tea leaves, and it should never go on a stovetop or heat source. Tea kettles are solely designed for boiling water and are usually not suitable for brewing tea.

What to look for in a quality stainless steel tea kettle

Capacity

The capacity is perhaps the most important detail to consider when purchasing a tea kettle. Most mugs hold about 12 ounces of liquid. If you live in a large household full of tea lovers, consider how many mugs you need to fill. Keep in mind a kettle with a large capacity may also take longer to boil.

Whistle

While some people love the sound of a whistling tea kettle, others may find it obnoxious. Companies added a whistle to the tea kettle in the early 20th century so users would always know when their water was ready. If you’re not a fan of the sound, look for a stainless steel tea kettle that doesn’t have a whistle.

Handle

Many stainless steel kettles have plastic handles with an ergonomic grip. These parts can withstand heat, so you won’t burn your hand when lifting the kettle or pouring water. Look for a kettle brand that emphasizes durability and features a nonslip handle.

How much you can expect to spend on a stainless steel tea kettle

Most stovetop tea kettles are relatively inexpensive and cost around $20-$50. High-end electric tea kettles can cost much more, usually around $50-$200.

Stainless steel tea kettle FAQ

Why do tea kettles whistle?

A. When the water begins to boil, the steam pushes through a small opening at the spout. This pressure causes vibrations that turn into audible sound waves.

Do you need to clean your tea kettle?

A. Depending on the quality of your water, you should clean your tea kettle every couple of months to prevent mineral buildup. Simply boil a mixture of water and distilled vinegar inside your kettle and wipe it clean with a soft cloth after it cools.

What’s the best stainless steel tea kettle to buy?

Top stainless steel tea kettle

T-fal 3 Quart Whistling Kettle for Coffee and Tea

What you need to know: This simple stainless steel kettle has a large capacity and a Bakelite handle.

What you’ll love: It has a polished, durable stainless steel body. It features a heat-resistant grip and is built to last for years in your kitchen. The large lid makes it easy to add water, and you can easily open the spout with a button on the handle.

What you should consider: Some users report that the interior lining may peel after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stainless steel tea kettle for the money

Willow & Everett High-Polished Stainless Steel Whistling Teapot with Capsule Bottom

What you need to know: This kettle has a unique look and budget-friendly price tag.

What you’ll love: The unique design makes for a fast boiling time. The five layers of stainless steel guarantee a long life. The handle has an ergonomic design and is 100% BPA-free. This affordable stainless steel kettle also comes with a free tea strainer.

What you should consider: The spout on some kettles may lack a proper seal, resulting in occasional hot water sputtering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OXO Good Grips Classic Tea Kettle in Brushed Stainless

What you need to know: This versatile tea kettle has a classic look and large lid.

What you’ll love: Built entirely in the U.S., this attractive stainless steel tea kettle features a rotating handle and a loud, clear-sounding whistle. Silicone touch points on the spout and handle prevent accidental burns.

What you should consider: Some users report finding rust after long term use, and others didn’t like the low angle position of the spout.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

