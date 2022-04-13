Snow Tools

Skip to content
KTALnews.com
Shreveport
65°
Shreveport
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Traffic Alerts
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Military Matters
Washington DC Bureau
Education
Entertainment
Weird
Gas Buddy ⛽
Consumer Alerts
BestReviews
Press Releases
Top Stories
The only day MLB players can wear No. 42? Jackie …
Gallery
NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s …
French presidential campaign spotlights Muslim headscarves
How old is too old to serve in Congress?
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Video ▶️
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Severe Weather Live Blog
Interactive Radar
ArkLaTex Power Outages
Tracking the Tropics
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
ArkLaTex Burn Bans
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
WeatheRate
Download our weather app
Top Stories
A few severe storms are possible Easter weekend
Video
Top Stories
Clouds return Friday with a few t’storms this weekend
Video
Sunny today, scattered storms Easter weekend
Video
NWS confirms two tornadoes in Shreveport-Bossier …
Quiet weather settles in for a few days
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NBC 6 Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Spirit Award Entry
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
The Big Game
Top Stories
The only day MLB players can wear No. 42? Jackie …
Gallery
Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Cup champion, …
3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop …
Dave Stewart still waiting for number to be retired …
Community
6 Hours of Caring
Remarkable Women
Salute the Badge
Standout Students
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
Voices of Courage
Fit for Life
Lifestyle
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
The Lynn Vance Show
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Events
Contests
Top Stories
Easter festivals and egg hunts in Shreveport-Bossier
Mother of slain teen turns grief into community care
Video
Salute the Badge: North Louisiana Heroes Ball
Video
Chimp Haven is opening its doors for intimate chimp …
Loving Living Local
Baking with Biskie
Biskie’s Book Club
About Us
Meet the KTAL/KMSS Leadership Team
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Sign up for our newsletters
Download Our App 📲
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Work for Us
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
Snow Tools
Best roof snow rake
Top Snow Tools Headlines
Trending Stories
SPD: Victim, suspect in overnight shooting have died
Cop slaying trial: former co-defendant refuses to …
Shreveport man charged with violating protective …
Texarkana man accused of using AirTag to stalk ex
Bossier City man behind bars after high-speed chase
Don't Miss
Full Pink Moon to rise ahead of Easter
‘Fish of a lifetime’ caught in Mississippi River
Car gets stuck on wall after mishap
La. Lt. Governor picks up prom-goers dinner tab
Peeps: The Easter treat you can’t destroy