Which cheap office chairs are best?

With the recent acceleration of remote work, many people are compelled to create an ideal home office atmosphere. A good office chair is central to maintaining a healthy and productive workspace, but not everyone has the dough to splurge on an executive model.

For the budget-minded, plenty of good options strike a balance between quality and affordability, such as the Hyken Technical Mesh Task Chair from Staples.

What to know before you buy a cheap office chair

Inevitably, settling on a cheap office chair means making some comfort and quality concessions compared to standard and high-end chairs. It's important to find the best of both worlds to avoid a world of regret.

Size

One of the first parameters to consider when shopping for a new office chair is finding the right model for your body. Most cheap office chairs are built for the average-sized user, with weight capacity ranging between 200-275 pounds. For larger users, it’s best to find a chair built for the “big and tall” body type. For those of smaller stature, some chairs could be too tall even with a height-adjustable seat.

Material

Most office chairs are constructed with either upholstered and padded faux leather or a thin, sturdy, breathable mesh back. If comfort is your key factor, a plush chair might be ideal, but the mesh can prevent excessive sweating for long hours in the seat.

Comfort and support

Comfort and support are two of the most important factors in choosing a cheap office chair. Long hours working from a seated position can put a lot of strain on your lower back, neck and overall spine, making you more prone to fatigue, chronic health issues or repetitive strain injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome. Therefore, many office chairs are designed with ergonomics in the front of mind, adding lumbar support, head support and armrests. A padded seat and back can also provide more overall comfort, making long days easier to bear.

What to look for in a quality cheap office chair

Ease of assembly

Unless you’re taking the floor model home, your office chair will come with some assembly required. If you are the industrious type, assembly might be a cakewalk — but not always. Many involve a large number of pieces and parts that can be confusing and frustrating to put together in a reasonable time. Most vendors offer expert assembly but at an extra price, which might offset the cheap cost of the chair.

Adjustability

Most office chairs have some degree of adjustability, whether it’s folding armrests, seat-height adjustment or a moveable headrest. Take care in determining how much customization you need to ensure your chair is a near-perfect or exact match for your body.

Special features

Extra features such as a reclining or locking back or seat tilt can add even more comfort. In addition, foldable armrests can make your chair more portable and space-efficient for smaller home offices. Unfortunately, most cheap office chairs lack the special features available in higher-end models.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap office chair

Quality inexpensive office chairs can cost as low as $50 or less, but the lower the price, the greater the risk of problems. The best cheap office chairs tend to run between $75-$200 with plenty of options in between.

Cheap office chair FAQ

Are cheap office chairs worth the low price?

A. In many cases, yes. While some cheap office chairs don’t meet minimum standards for comfort and support, there are a number of high-quality models that don’t cost too much.

Are office chairs compatible with carpeted rooms?

A. By and large, office chairs are built for bare floor or low-pile carpet. Most casters, no matter the quality, are not easily mobile on carpeted floors. A heavy-duty office chair mat may be the best solution.

What’s the best cheap office chair to buy?

Top cheap office chair

Staples Hyken Technical Mesh Task Chair

What you need to know: With its ergonomic and supportive design, the Hyken checks all the boxes for a bargain office chair and is suitable for a wide array of body types.

What you’ll love: The chair is made with breathable mesh, adjustable armrests, and high-back and headrest support.

What you should consider: The head and neck support is not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap office chair for the money

BERLMAN Ergonomic Mid-Back Mesh Office Chair

What you need to know: For less than $100, this chair is a great blend of simplicity and function, easily fitting any space.

What you’ll love: Foldable armrests create space-saving portability, lumbar support adds comfort and a mesh body creates a breathable sitting environment.

What you should consider: This chair might be too small for big and tall users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Qwork High Back Office Chair

What you need to know: This high-back chair is cushy and comfortable — a low-budget and high-quality version of a luxury executive chair.

What you’ll love: With its 360-degree swivel, adjustable seat height and variable rocking tension, the chair is highly functional.

What you should consider: This chair might not be suitable for shorter users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Furmax Mesh Office Chair

What you need to know: Simple and supportive, this chair is ergonomic and uncomplicated, and well-priced for the biggest bargain hunters.

What you’ll love: The chair features breathable mesh backing, lumbar support and seat height adjustment.

What you should consider: The armrests are reportedly too low for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Cadcah Ergonomic Gaming and Office Chair

What you need to know: For an alternative to the traditional office chair, this gaming chair offers more comfort and support over a long period.

What you’ll love: Extensive padding, a reclining feature, adjustability and a lumbar support pillow set this chair apart.

What you should consider: Some purchasers reported long shipping times and assembly difficulties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

