Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Local
Texarkana
Arkansas
Louisiana
Texas
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Education
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Veterans Voices
Military Matters
Newsfeed Now
Consumer Alerts
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Portable generators recalled due to finger amputation, crushing hazards
A mild Wednesday night leads to possibly the hottest air of the season
Video
Fifth Gov. Edwards’ staffer tests positive for COVID-19
Tracking the Tropics: 3 areas being monitored by NHC as we enter most active months of hurricane season
Video
Video
Weather
Closings & Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Download our weather app
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather Live Blog
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
A mild Wednesday night leads to possibly the hottest air of the season
Video
NOAA bumps up hurricane predictions, calls for 65% chance of above-normal season
Pleasant and dry weather Wednesday, heating up this weekend
Video
Below normal temperatures until the weekend leads to persistent heat next week
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
High School Sports
Sunday Night Sports Blitz
NFL Draft
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NCAA
NBC Sports Streaming
NBA
MLB
Golf
Masters Report
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Packers’ Rodgers: Relationship with GM ‘work in progress’
MLB season starts March 31, again with every team scheduled
Olympics: Broken track records, an earthquake and push to change gold-medal soccer match time
Video
Cherry and Norman face off in 400-meter final at Tokyo Games
Japan 2020
Fit for Life
Community
Jefferson Awards
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Medical Minute
Salute the Badge
Lifestyle
Events
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
The Lynn Vance Show
Growing Strong
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Top Stories
Shreveport Police search for woman who went missing in west Shreveport in July
Pet of the Week: Dagen
Video
Gold Standard: Meet the Langs
Video
Volunteers help Shreveport’s youth through the Boys and Girls Club
Video
Loving Living Local
Happily Living Local
Baking with Biskie
About Us
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
KSHV 45
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our App
TV Schedule
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Health
Louisiana Attorney General gives guidance to get around school COVID mandates
Video
Trending Stories
Shreveport Police search for woman who went missing in west Shreveport in July
TTPD seeks to ID man accused of stealing over $800 worth of groceries at Walmart
NSU releases statement after professor says she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die
Funeral services set for Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, local activist and volunteer
Wildfire in western Greece forces village, beach evacuations
Don't Miss
Several Disney employees arrested in undercover child predator sting
Video
Sunglasses dropped into orangutan enclosure at zoo, and you won’t believe what happened next
3 major companies announce updated mask policies
Oklahoma nurse says delta variant changed her opinion on COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Cuomo sexual harassment report response: ‘I never touched anyone inappropriately’
Video
Experts ‘strongly encourage’ pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Arkansas moms file lawsuit in Pulaski County in attempt to stop state ban on mask mandates
Video