Marshall to use 3rd round of HUD block grant funds to benefit public service organizations

MARSHALL, Texas (TAL/KSHV) – The City of Marshall has received $234,000 in its third round of COVID-19 funding, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program.

The designated $234,000 of the COVID-19 funds will directly benefit Marshall’s public service organizations. The funding dollars are granted for use in the current year, but those who are awarded the money have until Dec. 22, 2022 to spend it.

Applications will be reviewed by the CDBG Division, part of the City’s Department of Community & Economic Development, for eligibility and completion.

Qualifications for public service organizations are below.

Eligible activities include:

“Rent and utility assistance” for those affected financially by COVID. Funds will be repaid directly to landlord or utility company directly or through a non-profit.

Prescription assistance for COVID-related meds. Funds will be paid directly to the provider or through a non-profit.

Small businesses to retrofit properties or cover lost income and wages due to COVID

To retrofit or construct a public space or space a non-profit owns for testing, diagnosis, vaccinating, treating COVID following HIPPA guidelines of confidentiality (screens or rooms behind which the patients go, waiting area, etc.) for COVID and in preparation of next pandemic (as long as the area stays ready and not used for other things in the meantime)

Projects that support broadband access (always-on high speed internet connection) for elderly and low income as well as those working at home or schooling at home due to COVID or to increase resilience to natural hazards like COVID and environmental disasters: Providing funds to non-profits and for-profits to install wiring, fiber optic cables, and permanently affixed equipment such as receivers for areas without adequate broadband access and that are LMI areas Part of the emergency payments like “rent and utility assistance” (cited above) can include internet service for households for up to 6 consecutive months, including any months that are past due. Wiring or wireless infrastructure in LMI owner occupied homes, rental units in public housing or other housing designated for low-income (Low Income Housing Tax Credit properties) or non-profit buildings owned by the non-profit. Laptops and hotspots for use by LMI children to access virtual classes provided by schools (not home-schoolers, but those enrolled in school but having to go remotely) if under $5,000.

For new businesses or business expansions that create jobs for the manufacture of PPEs, medical supplies, etc. to respond to infectious diseases;

To establish, stabilize and expand microenterprises to provide medical, food delivery, cleaning and other services to support home health care for those in quarantine;

For job training to expand number of health care workers and technicians; and

For federally Qualified Health Clinics in Marshall or other health clinics for low-income persons, including county city/health department for infectious disease prevention, treatment.

The application can be found online via the City of Marshall official website, www.marshalltexas.net, on the Community Development Block Grant subpage located under the “Departments” tab. Applications will also be made available at the Community and Economic Development Office, 401 S. Alamo Blvd., during business hours.

Shameia Ruffins, coordinator of Community Development, said, her office will provide printed applications for walk-in applicants. For more information, contact at (903) 935-4453.

