Top Stories
LSU to remain closed until Sept. 6, will reopen on Sept. 7
America’s longest war is over: Biden defends handling of US’s Afghan withdrawal
DOTD: All interstate highways in Louisiana now open for traffic
The heat continues despite a little rain for the next few days
LSU to remain closed until Sept. 6, will reopen on Sept. 7
The heat continues despite a little rain for the next few days
Caddo Parish sends deputies, equipment to aid in Hurricane Ida response
BPSO, Bossier City PD deploy 16 officers to aid in hurricane Ida rescue
New co-host Burleson set for ‘CBS Mornings’ debut next week
Teams battling for WNBA playoff berths, byes heating up
Olympic champ Zverev wins at US Open; Djokovic set to begin
Johnson’s 1st oval test clears way for laps at Indianapolis
Fundraiser held for fallen deputy Billy Collins
Shreveport Volunteer Network seeks donations to help United Cajun Navy hurricane relief
Shreveport woman receives high school diploma for her 106th birthday
Fundraiser to be held for Vivian officer injured in fatal motorcycle pileup on I-20
Technology
IDA: Xfinity Wifi hotspots open for impacted residents and emergency services to use for free
SPD needs help identifying man tied to Walmart truck theft
Shreveport homeowner happy to see blight finally removed from his neighborhood
19-year-old Monroe man arrested for second degree Feticide
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star’s property sustains damage from Hurricane Ida
Shreveport mayor announces return of “National Night Out” to combat crime
WATCH: 10-year-old budding meteorologist reports on Hurricane Ida
WATCH: Explosive footage from Pt. Fourchon at Ida’s landfall leaves man wondering if his building is still standing
New FCC requirement has spam calls declining – except if you live in these cities
Fire whirl caught on video as crews battle Southern California fire
Mountain lion attacks 5-year-old boy near Calabasas
Shreveport man sets Saints pride aside for Cowboys fan wife in big birthday gesture
Man charged for growing marijuana says he ‘doesn’t trust drug dealers’