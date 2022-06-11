Which tennis gift is best?

Much of a tennis player’s social, leisure and fitness time revolve around the game, while in comparison, a tennis fan simply spectates during a game occasionally at events. But regardless of which sport a player or fan enjoys, they both enjoy showing devotion to the game in any way possible. Whether you, a friend or family member fall into either category, finding the perfect item that showcases your love of the game can be challenging at times.

Shopping around for tennis-related gifts can be a difficult task to take on, especially when taking into consideration that it’s overwhelmingly hard to find unique gifts for a tennis enthusiast that are both original and useful. Instead of gifting typical sporty items, like a trendy hair tie, sweatband or tennis balls, you should aim to find ones that also fit the unique personality of whoever you plan on shopping for. Read on to find the best novelties that will suit anyone who is tennis-obsessed.

Best keychain gift

Creatiee Mini Tennis Racket Keychain Key Ring

Crafted with premium zinc alloy metal, each keychain is an adorable keepsake to give to friends and family who love the game of tennis. The high-quality metal prevents rust or erosion from forming, while the expert craftsmanship of the tennis racket and ball make the keychain extra durable, even after a long period of time. Each 15-piece set includes a variety of colors that range from purple, blue, green, silver, red and gold. Thanks to each one being small in size and lightweight, you can place one on key rings in your pocket or bags without adding much bulkiness and weight if you carry multiple keys. The split-ring bulk also allows you to add them to ID cards with perforated covers and charm bracelets,and use them as adornments on handbags.

Sold by Amazon

Best customizable gift

AlfonsoDesigns Personalized Tennis Towel

Each towel is 16 by 26 inches and features a trim-folded terry cloth velour. A hand-sewn racket, tennis ball and name are embroidered at the bottom of the towel and can be customized with different thread colors and font designs. You can choose from black, navy, hunter green, red, white and royal blue for the actual towel color, while the artist provides a list of over 40 colors you can choose from for the thread color. However, font choice is solely up for you to determine if you have a specific one you would like to use, which is another great way to personalize each if you want to buy multiple ones for different people.

Sold by Etsy

Best bracelet gift

SocialValue 18k Solid Genuine Natural Diamond Thin Tennis Bracelet

This is dainty, but sturdy enough to wear daily. The artist lets you choose from a white, yellow or rose-gold color for the bracelet’s band, which will total 2.8 grams in weight in case you were curious. Each diamond is round in shape, has VS/SI clarity at .5 carats and has been ethically sourced from conflict-free areas that naturally mine from the earth. The lobster-claw closure allows the bracelet to be adjusted to size if the standard 6.75 inches in length is too small.

Sold by Etsy

Best cufflink gift

Dedalo Sterling Silver Tennis Cufflinks

Customize any pair with initials and/or a date of your choosing. It makes the perfect birthday or wedding gift for anyone who is a tennis enthusiast, due to the level of details featured in each pair’s metal work, such as the quality of the metal used and the swivel back mechanism. Each cufflink is handcrafted with .925 fine sterling silver and comes with a 360-degree finish guarantee, which means the cufflinks will look absolutely gorgeous from the front, back and sides. The cufflinks are made in Peru, so allow for extra time for shipping once the artist completes your order. They will also be placed within a nice gift box that is gift-ready once you receive the item. The box can be used as a storage case as well.

Sold by Etsy

Best decor gift

DavesOffice Set of 4 Tennis Patent Print Wall Art Posters

All patent artwork has been personally selected by the artist before being restored and digitally enhanced to remove any imperfections and flaws from the original documents. The use of a high-end print lab guarantees the integrity of the original document will be upheld. Each print cycles through a professional photo printer that uses premium Grade A archival inks in its 12-step coloring process. The Archival Matte Fine paper each print is displayed on is smooth, high-quality and high-gloss, which shows just the right amount of sheen on each image perfectly when hung up. Pricing varies on orders, depending on which poster size you prefer the artwork to be printed on.

Sold by Etsy

Best playful gift

Franklin Sports Table Tennis To-Go Pong Set

Although the rules of table tennis are fairly different from traditional tennis, it is still a good way to play the sport. Once you pick players and a table, this set has everything you would need to start a game,such as two paddles and balls and a net. The net comes with sturdy clamps and is retractable and expandable so that you can adjust it to the size of whichever surface you decide to play on. This set is a fantastic addition to anyone’s dining room, game room or anywhere else you would like to play a game. A mesh carry bag is included as well and features a drawstring that helps keep each item secure when you’re on the move.

Sold by Amazon

Best festive gift

Old World Tennis Ball Christmas Ornament

The perfect gift option if you are shopping for a tennis lover during the holiday season. Ornaments are handcrafted in a similar fashion to traditional ornaments from the 1800s. Each one is blown from molten glass into finely shaped molds that are carved into the shape of a ball and are hand painted into a vibrant yellow hue with glitter indentations so that they resemble a tennis ball completely. Throughout each labor-intensive step the ornaments are handcrafted into a beautiful creation that is gift-ready as soon as you receive it. If you want to get one for a different kind of sport fan, you can choose from a variety of different molds that are crafted into a baseball, football, basketball, soccer ball and many more. Dimensions are 2.5 by 2 by 2 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Best unique gift

PriceofBath Personalized Tennis Ball

In case you do want to shop for a more traditional gift, this one is perfect for every kind of tennis enthusiast. Sizing ranges from three to four balls that you can have dyed in either traditional white, shocking pink, tennis yellow, vibrant orange, fresh green and bright red and can be personalized with the gift recipient’s name. Each ball is exceptionally handcrafted from scratch as the rubber is milled, while the half shells are molded and joined before being covered with cloth by hand. After the entire process, each one is ready to be printed with a name or message of your choosing up to nine characters. Once placed in a plastic tube, they’re shrunk down so that they resemble professional-quality tennis ball containers.

Sold by Etsy

Best baking gift

Bakerlogy Tennis Cookie Cutter

Another great addition to your home if you know a special someone who both enjoys baking and tennis. These 3D-printed cookie cutters are designed in the detailed shape of a tennis racket and ball respectively and can be used with biscuit dough, fondant, clay, cheese dough or sugar paste, depending on what you plan on baking with. For easy release after use, the artist recommends coating the cutter with icing sugar or flour beforehand. Each racket mold is 2.4 by 5.1 inches, while the tennis one is 2.1 by 2.1 inches.

Sold by Etsy

Best stress-relief gift

Dmhomecompany Tennis Lover Personalized Classic Decanter

This gift is absolutely perfect for tennis lovers who also like to enjoy a nice drink at the end of a long day. The artist lets you choose from a decanter and glasses set or just the drinking glasses by themselves, that can be personalized with a unique name and inscription engraved into each glass surface. The decanter’s stopper has a 26-fluid-ounce capacity, while each whiskey glass has a 10-ounce capacity. One con however, is that due to the fragility of the glass, items can arrive broken if they were not handled with care during shipment. Although the artist is aware of this, they unfortunately don’t accept exchanges and returns on damaged items.

Sold by Etsy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashton Hughes writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.