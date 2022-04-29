Which sauna suit is best?

Putting on a sauna suit is an excellent way to promote perspiration and shed extra water weight. They are typically insulated and feature elastic at the waist, wrists and ankles.

The best sauna suit is flexible enough to move with you, durable enough to handle your most challenging workouts and stylish enough to blend in with your existing gym wardrobe. A top pick is the versatile and lightweight 365 Days Weight-Loss Sauna Suit.

What to know before you buy a sauna suit

How a sauna suit works

High-quality sauna suits are full-length on your limbs and land at the base of your neck, with elastic cinching the waist, wrists and ankles. Those features trap your body heat with the help of a thick inner layer of polyvinyl chloride, nylon or silver polyurethane for added insulation. The added layers make you sweat more during your workout, and the cinched pants, waist and shirt trap your sweat.

Note: It is essential to stay hydrated throughout your workout, especially when wearing a sauna suit that increases sweating.

Sizing

Many manufacturers make their suits unisex, so pay careful attention to each company’s fit chart. Even if a company does make men’s and women’s sizes, international sizes vary significantly. Have your up-to-date measurements ready as you shop.

Washing instructions

Read your suit’s washing instructions thoroughly. Many require you to wash the suit by hand or in a washing machine on a gentle cycle with cold water. Avoid placing your suit in a dryer unless your instructions specifically allow it.

What to look for in a quality sauna suit

Material

Polyvinyl chloride, or PVC; neoprene; and polyurethane-coated nylon or polyester are common materials used for sauna suits.

PVC is not very durable, but it is widely available and inexpensive.

is not very durable, but it is widely available and inexpensive. Neoprene is more durable than PVC, but is less affordable and harder to find in a full-length suit.

is more durable than PVC, but is less affordable and harder to find in a full-length suit. Polyurethane-coated nylon or polyester is cost-effective, more durable than PVC and widely available in a full-length sauna suit.

Flexibility

Since the materials used to make a sauna suit tend to limit the wearer’s flexibility, look for one that boasts added stretch. Manufacturers often highlight their suits’ elasticity by claiming the design includes a four-way stretch or by explicitly stating that it is ideal for yoga, boxing and similar activities.

Style

Traditional sauna suits are made from shiny black PVC and resemble a trash bag: billowy with elastic at the wrists, ankles and waist.

Contemporary manufacturers have designed modern looks to help you blend in with other fashionable gymgoers. Polyurethane-lined polyester suits resemble traditional tracksuits, yoga pants and zip-up jackets. Sleek cuffing masks the unappealing elastic at the wrists and ankles. Other new features include pockets with zippers, headphone holes in jackets and hoodies.

How much you can expect to spend on a sauna suit

A high-quality polyurethane-coated nylon or polyester sauna suit ranges from $45-$60. For a full neoprene hoodie and pants, expect to pay around $100.

Sauna suit FAQ

How often should you wash your sauna suit?

A. Wash it thoroughly after each use.

How should you wash your sauna suit?

A. Read and adhere to the care label. To make it last, after each use, rinse it off in cool water, apply a gentle detergent, wash it by hand and lay it flat to dry.

Is a sauna suit safe to use?

A. It is always best to check with your doctor before changing your health and fitness routine, especially if you have a pre-existing condition. Since a sauna suit causes fluid loss and elevates your temperature, stay hydrated and use it with caution to avoid overheating.

What’s the best sauna suit to buy?

Top sauna suit

365 Days Weight Loss Sauna Suit

What you need to know: This four-piece suit blends right in at the gym, and it’s even flexible enough for your yoga or boxing routine.

What you’ll love: This is the best suit for those looking for a lightweight, flexible and versatile set. It includes a zip-up jacket, pants, long-sleeve shirt and leggings. Sizes range from small to 4XL. Hand-wash only, hang to dry.

What you should consider: The manufacturer suggests that you wear it indoors only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sauna suits for the money

Kebili Sauna Suit

What you need to know: This stylish suit is available in three colors, and it features a sweatshirt and pant set.

What you’ll love: It’s a high-quality suit that boasts a four-way stretch, rounded neckline and cuffs at the limbs. You can use it indoors or outdoors and get it in sizes small to 5XL.

What you should consider: It runs small; pay close attention to the manufacturer’s sizing chart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Boxraw Hagler Sauna Suit

What you need to know: This is a more traditional suit made with elastic at the neck, waist, wrists and ankles.

What you’ll love: It includes a long-sleeved top with matching pants made from polyurethane-coated polyester. It has four zippered pockets, and the top boasts headphone holes. It comes in five colors, and sizes small to 3XL.

What you should consider: Reviews suggest you wash it by hand to ensure longevity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

