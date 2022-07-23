Adding WD-40 or other lubricating oils can help keep the pogo stick moving cleanly for a longer period of time.

Which pogo stick for adults is best?

Growing up, one of the most fun activities for a kid can be jumping on a pogo stick. Pogo sticks are a classic product that can help anyone jump higher and stay active in an exciting way. For adults who want to keep jumping with a pogo stick, it can be hard to find a version of the product actually designed to be used for adults.

What to know before you buy a pogo stick for adults

Size

One of the most important aspects of buying a pogo stick is the size of it. For adults, the size of the pogo stick should be about as tall as the hip of the user. The larger the pogo stick is, the harder it will be to jump as high as possible.

Weight capacity

Another major aspect of any adult pogo stick is the weight capacity it can hold. The strength of the springs and construction of the pogo stick directly relates to the capacity of the product. The higher quality the pogo stick is, the larger the weight capacity it will usually have.

Power of the springs

Partially related to weight capacity, the strength of the springs helps users jump higher on the pogo stick. The power of the springs can also make the pogo stick more difficult or more dangerous for an inexperienced buyer to use.

Additional features

Outside of the most important aspects, several other features are worth considering, such as the color, design, handle grip, and portability. The color and design come down to personal taste, while handle grip can make a minor difference in feeling. Portability is most important for users who plan to use their pogo stick outside of their home or immediate surroundings.

How much you can expect to spend on a pogo stick for adults

Pogo sticks can be deceptively expensive with an average device costing anywhere between $20-$150. Higher quality pogo sticks can cost upwards of $200 with the most expensive being close to $400 or more depending on the brand and build.

What are the best pogo sticks for adults to buy?

Top pogo stick for adults

Vurtego V4 Pro

What you need to know: The highest-quality pogo stick on the market.

What you’ll love: This product is built to last for years. The pogo stick can handle virtually every weight above 75 pounds, due to its advanced air pressure and shock absorption technology. The pogo stick can also jump as high as 10 feet in the air.

What you should consider: The device costs well over $400, which can be out of many potential buyers’ price range.

Sold by Amazon

Top pogo stick for adults for the money

NSG Flight Premium Performance Pogo Stick

What you need to know: A thin, lightweight pogo stick at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The pogo stick has a strong weight capacity of 180 pounds with industrial strength springs and a steel piston to maintain jump height. The stick is also very thin and easily portable.

What you should consider: The pogo stick is not as durable as higher-quality options.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Flybar Super Pogo 2

What you need to know: A well-rounded pogo stick built to support all types of bodies without failing.

What you’ll love: The product is built with a weight capacity of up to 200 pounds, making it great for adult users. The non-slip foot pedals and rubber grip handles help make the pogo stick more comfortable.

What you should consider: The handles may come loose over extended use, which makes it less stable.

Sold by Amazon

Razor Gogo Pogo Stick

What you need to know: A classically styled and affordable pogo stick with a thin aluminum frame.

What you’ll love: The pogo stick has foldable handles and foot pedals to make it incredibly easy to travel with. The product allows users to replace several different parts of the stick, allowing for added longevity when the rubber or foam begins to wear down.

What you should consider: The weight capacity for the pogo stick is much lower, only able to handle adults up to 140 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Flybar Foam Master Pogo Stick

What you need to know: A solid pogo stick built with ergonomic foam handles.

What you’ll love: The pogo stick has a 160 pound weight capacity to handle a wide variety of users. The product also has a slightly wider base, making it easier to jump on for beginners.

What you should consider: The rubber base piece has been reported to fall off and can only be put back on using glue.

Sold by Amazon

Think Gizmos Pogo Stick

What you need to know: A durable pogo stick-built to handle heavy use from kids or adults.

What you’ll love: This pogo stick comes in a variety of colors and features molded foam handles. The 160-pound weight capacity provides solid strength.

What you should consider: The foam handles will begin shredding over time and can also get worse when left in the sun.

Sold by Amazon

Flybar Super Pogo Pogo Stick

What you need to know: A well-constructed pogo stick designed specifically for teenagers and adults.

What you’ll love: The heavy-duty spring helps the users jump at higher heights, even for larger users. The pogo stick also has a 210-pound weight capacity, making it perfect for a wider range of adults.

What you should consider: The plastic foot pedals can ship if they hit the ground wrong.

Sold by Amazon

