Which spikeball set is best?

Are you looking for a new sport? Spikeball could be the answer. This fun, creative take on volleyball is easy to play and has become increasingly popular.

To play the sport, you only need a few pieces of equipment, which usually come as a set. Spikeball’s Pro Kit, for example, comes with everything you need to get started. This higher-end option also offers features that give users a more control over gameplay.

What to know before you buy a spikeball set

Spikeball

While many people call the sport Spikeball, that is the name of an equipment manufacturer. The name of the sport is actually called roundnet. Roundnet is a game that requires two teams consisting of two players each. Teams take turns vollying a small inflatable ball off of a net, trying to get the other team to miss. The sport is a loose mix of volleyball, tennis and handball that can be played nearly anywhere, including the beach, park or gym.

Equipment

There are only two pieces of roundnet equipment: a net and a ball.

Net: The net is round, like a trampoline. While sizes may vary from set to set, an official net is 3 feet in diameter and sits 8 inches above the ground. The net is supported by a rim that consists of five segments that are supported by five legs. The tension of the net should be consistent, and allow the ball to bounce 20 inches high after being dropped from a height of 5 feet.

Ball: Roundnet uses an inflatable ball. For an official tournament, the ball must be inflated to 12 inches in circumference. To make the game easier for beginners, overinflate the ball so it has more bounce.

How to play

Spikeball rules are easy to learn and closely mimic the rules of volleyball. Here are the basic rules for playing roundnet.

Two teams of two players are positioned opposite each other for the serve. The server tosses the ball in the air and hits it down on the net to start gameplay. If the ball misses the net or hits a pocket [See the FAQ section for more information about a pocket.], it is a fault. Two faults equal a point for the opposing team. After the serve, the opposing team must return the ball by bouncing it on the net. The team can take up to three hits before returning the ball (catching is not allowed). Whenever a team misses the net, doesn’t return the ball within three hits or lets the ball hit the ground, the opposing team gets a point. Once the ball is in play there are no sides or boundaries, players can move anywhere on the field. The first team to reach 21 points wins. A team must win by at least two points.

What to look for in a quality spikeball set

Durability

In the midst of gameplay, a player may accidentally kick or fall on the net of a spikeball set. Models should be durable enough to withstand this contact. Some roundnet sets even feature collapsible legs to help protect the equipment in the event of an accident. The balls should hold up under vigorous play as well.

Ball

A textured spikeball is much easier to control. Additionally, advanced players can use the texture to put a spin on the ball, making it harder for the other team to return.

Travel bag

The best roundnet sets include a travel bag for convenience.

Air pump

Some of the higher-end spikeball sets include a mini hand pump so you can inflate the balls to your desired pressure.

How much you can expect to spend on a spikeball set

A set of replacement balls typically costs around $10. A full set, which includes balls, a net, a travel bag and sometimes an air pump, can cost anywhere from $35 for a backyard set to $100 for a tournament set.

Spikeball set FAQ

How much space do I need to play spikeball?

In a tournament, the players require a minimum of a 30- by 30-foot playing field. However in backyard or indoor play, the court may be smaller if needed—just make sure there are no obstacles nearby and players are well aware of the space limitations to avoid injuries.

What is a pocket?

The area on the net that is right next to the rim is called a pocket. When the ball hits this zone, it won’t bounce as expected. If a player lands a serve in a pocket, it is called a fault, like in tennis. If a player’s serve lands in a pocket twice in a row, it is a double-fault and the other team gets a point. If the ball hits a pocket (not the rim) during game play, there is no penalty and the game continues.

What’s the best spikeball set to buy?

Top spikeball set

Spikeball Pro Kit

What you need to know: If you are a serious roundnet player, this is the set for you, since it is high-quality and comes with special features.

What you’ll love: The balls in this set have added texture to give players more control. The reinforced legs are less likely to break if a player accidentally falls on the net, and the set is sized for tournament play.

What you should consider: If you are trying out the game for the first time, it might be wise to wait before investing in this more expensive set.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spikeball set for the money

GoSports Slammo Game Set

What you need to know: GoSports makes an affordable option that is best for individuals who are new to the game.

What you’ll love: This roundnet set comes with everything you need: three balls (two competition and one training ball), a net and a travel bag. The legs are manufactured to work on any playing surface and the net is designed to reduce pockets.

What you should consider: This set may not be as durable and rugged as higher-priced options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spikeball Standard 3 Ball Kit

What you need to know: This model is a step down from the company’s Pro Kit, making it a good starter set for the casual player.

What you’ll love: This is a solid, standard set that can be adapted to match the skill level of the players—more bounce for beginners and less bounce for advanced players. This model also has collapsible legs that make the set easier to store and less likely to break.

What you should consider: While it is a good roundnet set, it doesn’t have the same quality of the manufacturer’s premier version.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

