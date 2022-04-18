Which ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy is best?

When mystery is afoot, the Scooby gang is on the trail. If a child in your life is a big fan of the “Scooby-Doo” TV shows or movies, you may be looking for a “Scooby-Doo” toy to put a smile on their face.

From action figures to plush toys to board games, there are many types of Scooby-themed toys available. Consider the age range you’re buying for and which characters the recipient likes best. The Playmobil “Scooby-Doo” Mystery Machine is a fun play set for ages 5 and up.

What to know before you buy a ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

Types of ‘Scooby-Doo’ toys

You’ll find all kinds of Scooby-Doo-themed toys, so think about the preferences of the person you’re buying for.

Figures: You can find figures of the whole Scooby gang: Velma, Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo himself. You can also find some figures of iconic foes from the TV show and movies.

You can find figures of the whole Scooby gang: Velma, Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo himself. You can also find some figures of iconic foes from the TV show and movies. Play sets: Play sets include figures and some kind of setting in which to play with them. The Mystery Machine camper is a popular play set choice, but you’ll also find sets that include haunted mansions, cemeteries and other spooky settings.

Play sets include figures and some kind of setting in which to play with them. The Mystery Machine camper is a popular play set choice, but you’ll also find sets that include haunted mansions, cemeteries and other spooky settings. Plush toys: Scooby-Doo is the most common character you’ll find plush toys of, but you can occasionally find plushies featuring other members of Mystery Incorporated. Plush toys can range from 2-3 inches tall to over 12 inches tall.

Scooby-Doo is the most common character you’ll find plush toys of, but you can occasionally find plushies featuring other members of Mystery Incorporated. Plush toys can range from 2-3 inches tall to over 12 inches tall. Games and puzzles: Kids who love games and puzzles will appreciate “Scooby-Doo” board games and jigsaw puzzles. Some Scooby-themed board games are original, while others are versions of popular games, such as Clue and Monopoly.

Kids who love games and puzzles will appreciate “Scooby-Doo” board games and jigsaw puzzles. Some Scooby-themed board games are original, while others are versions of popular games, such as Clue and Monopoly. Play tents: Play tents that look like the Mystery Machine are great for kids who love imaginary play.

Age group

Consider the age of the child you’re buying for and make sure the toy you choose is age-appropriate. Some age recommendations are based on skill level, while others are based on safety. For instance, some games might be recommended for ages 8 and up due to the skills required to play them, but they’re technically safe for children over 3.

TV and movie tie-ins

From the original “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” to “Scooby-Doo and Scrappy-Doo” to the 2002 live-action “Scooby-Doo,” the franchise has seen many iterations on the small and big screens. Some toys are related to the franchise and its characters in a general way, while others are tied into a specific movie or TV show.

What to look for in a quality ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

Accessories

The right accessories can make or break a play set or a selection of figures. Scooby snacks, sandwiches, flashlights and magnifying glasses are all great additions.

Ease of cleaning

Kids toys can get dirty and unhygienic over time, so it’s great if they’re easy to clean. Ideally, plush toys should be machine washable and other toys should be easy to wipe clean.

Collector’s editions

Of course, not everyone wants special edition toys, but these are great for older fans and collectors. You can still find some 50th anniversary edition toys and figures, plus some die-cast vehicles and figures that are meant for collecting rather than play.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

You can pay anywhere from $10-$100, depending on the type of toy and what it does, though most cost under $50.

‘Scooby-Doo’ toy FAQ

Are ‘Scooby-Doo’ toys still being made?

A. The “Scooby-Doo” franchise might not enjoy the popularity it once did, but some companies still make toys featuring the main characters, notable foes and the iconic Mystery Machine.

Are ‘Scooby-Doo’ toys educational?

A. Most “Scooby-Doo” toys aren’t explicitly educational, but there’s still value to imaginative play, which is important for kids’ development. Some “Scooby-Doo” games can help teach critical thinking and strategy, but it’s fine if toys are just for fun.

Can I buy other ‘Scooby-Doo’ merchandise?

A. If you’re looking for something other than toys, you can also find “Scooby-Doo” merchandise, including clothing, lunch boxes, coloring books, adhesive bandages, dog toys, backpacks and journals. There’s something for “Scooby-Doo” fans of all ages and interests.

What’s the best ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy to buy?

Top ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy

Playmobil “Scooby-Doo” Mystery Machine

What you need to know: This playset features the beloved Mystery Machine plus Velma, Daphne and Fred figures.

What you’ll love: It comes with accessories, including a magnifying glass, map, flashlight and ghost cards. Inside the vehicle is a light-up monitor that you can insert your ghost cards into for more information on the mystery at hand. The roof and windshield lift off for easier access.

What you should consider: No Scooby or Shaggy figures are included, though you can buy them separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Scooby-Doo’ toy for the money

Playmobil “Scooby-Doo” Scooby and Shaggy with Ghost

What you need to know: This trio of figures is compatible with other Playmobil sets.

What you’ll love: You get Scooby-Doo and Shaggy figures, plus a generic figurine with a removable ghost costume. The Ghost costume fits on most Playmobil figures, so anyone can be the baddie. It comes with a range of accessories, including a sandwich and Scooby snacks.

What you should consider: This small set isn’t all that playable on its own, so it’s best paired with the Playmobil Mystery Machine or Mystery Mansion.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Clue: “Scooby-Doo” Edition

What you need to know: Fans of the classic game will love this “Scooby-Doo” version, though it’s also suitable for anyone who’s never played the original.

What you’ll love: You can play as Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, Fred or the mansion’s housekeeper, Mrs. White. It’s fun to play for kids and adults alike. It’s focused on mystery rather than murder, which some parents prefer compared to the original game.

What you should consider: With six players, whoever’s left playing Mrs. White instead of a character from “Scooby-Doo” might be disappointed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.