Louisiana State Troopers urge highway safety throughout the holidays

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, Louisiana State Police released a statement in reference to highway safety throughout the holidays. An estimated 53.4 million people will travel this holiday season compared to the 47.1 million travelers in 2020.

With increase in travel, it could potentially result to an increase in motor vehicle crashes. In an effort to decrease the number of crashes, Troopers will be patrolling the state’s highways during the Thanksgiving travel period focusing on impaired driving and distracted drivers.

As travelers plan their travel route this year, they are encouraged to visit www.511la.org or dial 511 for the latest road conditions, including closures and construction.