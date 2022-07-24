Consider the footprint of any bread machine you’re thinking of buying because some take up much more space than others.

Which bread machines are best?

If you’re buying a gift for someone who loves to bake but doesn’t enjoy all the kneading and shaping that comes with baking bread, a bread machine is an ideal gift. It’s also a great option for people who love fresh bread but aren’t that keen on baking.

Which bread machines are worth buying and what features should you look for in a bread maker? Once you know more about these handy kitchen appliances, it will be easier to choose the best model for the bread-lover in your life.

Is a bread maker worth it?

This really depends on your perspective. While some people would rather eat store-bought bread or make bread by hand, others swear by bread makers and use them most days. Bread makers are especially worth it for people who don’t like to eat store-bought bread but don’t have the time to bake bread by hand every day. If this sounds like the person who you intend to buy for, then a bread machine is a fantastic choice of gift.

Bread machines are also ideal for people who don’t like to or aren’t able to knead dough by hand but want to experiment with different loaf shapes and other types of bread products, because it’s possible to use a bread machine to knead and prove dough, then shape it by hand and bake it in an oven.

What features are important in a bread machine?

Even basic bread machines should have a range of programs for different types of loaves, including basic white loaves, French loaves, whole wheat loaves and sweet loaves, plus a program that kneads and proves dough but doesn’t bake it. Other settings that are nice to have are crust color settings and loaf size settings. A delay start timer is great if users want to wake up to freshly baked bread or have a loaf ready for when they get in from work.

Although not essential, some higher-end bread machines have fully-retractable paddles so users don’t get the holes or divots in their bread that are left by the paddles. If the person you’re buying for likes to bake bread with mix-ins, like dried fruit or nuts, look for a bread machine with a dispenser for mix-ins that adds them after the dough has had time to proof so they don’t affect the rise.

The 8 best bread machines

Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker

Among the most advanced bread machines on the market, this model features a huge variety of programs to give excellent results whatever type of bread the user wants to make. With heating elements in the lid, as well as the base, loaves cook evenly and are well-browned all over, while the window in the lid lets you keep an eye on how your bread is cooking.

Oster Expressbake Bread Maker

This Oster bread machine might be fairly basic but it’s reliable and affordably priced. Loaves cook vertically rather than horizontally, giving the unit a smaller footprint so it doesn’t take up too much counter space. You can choose from 12 programs, including two dough types and a jam program. It makes loaves of up to 2 pounds with a choice of crust color settings.

Hamilton Beach Bread Maker

With a choice of 12 pre-programmed cycles, it’s easy for users to make whatever types of loaf they choose. This bread maker also has programs for making jam and baking loaf cakes, so it’s a versatile appliance. The delay timer function lets you add the ingredients to the machine to be mixed and baked later, so your bread’s ready just when you want it. Pick between two loaf sizes and three crust color settings.

Breville Custom Loaf Bread Maker

This high-end Breville bread maker is perfect for people who are serious about their loaves. The collapsible kneading paddles leave just the tiniest of holes in the finished loaf, which users greatly appreciate. It has an automatic dispenser for mix-ins, which is great for anyone who likes nuts, seeds, olives, fruit or other chunky ingredients in their loaves. You can choose from four loaf sizes, three crust colors and a range of programs, all of which you can set on the LCD screen.

KBS Large 17-in-1 Bread Machine

With a stainless steel exterior, this bread machine looks arguably more attractive when left out on a countertop compared to plastic bread makers. It features 17 programs so it’s easy for users to make loaves just how they like them. The intelligent fruit and nut dispenser adds mix-ins to the dough at the optimal moment so as not to affect the rise.

Cuisinart CBK-200 Convection Bread Maker

Thanks to its convection cooking capabilities, this Cuisinart bread machine cooks loaves perfectly evenly. It’s durably made with a nice stainless steel finish. The 16 programs include some with long, slow rises that improve the taste and texture of the finished bread and its crust. Users are given the option to remove the paddle before baking to reduce the size of the hole in the finished loaf.

Pohl Schmitt Stainless Steel Bread Machine

This versatile bread maker has 14 programs, including settings for gluten free bread and programs for jam and yogurt. Plus, you can create your own cycles with the DIY function for any breads that aren’t covered in the programmed cycles. It has all the standard features you’d expect, such as delay start timer and crust color settings.

Breadman 2 lb Professional Bread Maker

With some great features that are usually only found on more expensive bread machines, this model offers excellent value for money. The collapsible paddles prevent holes in the bottom of the bread, while the bake only setting lets you cook dough you’ve kneaded and proved outside of the machine. It features a total of 14 programs, plus crust color and loaf size settings.

