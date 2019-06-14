River Levels and Forecasts

Red River

Red River stage and forecast at Shreveport, LA provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Arthur City, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast north of De Kalb, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage at US 71/59 bridge north of Texarkana provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Fulton, AR provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Coushatta, LA provided by the National Weather Service
Red River stage and forecast at Grand Ecore, LA north of Natchitoches provided by the National Weather Service

Sabine River

Sabine River stage and forecast at Longview, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Sabine River stage and forecast at Beckville, TX provided by the National Weather Service
Sabine River stage and forecast at Logansport, LA provided by the National Weather Service

