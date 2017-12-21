Road to the Olympics: Olympian’s quest for glory began off the ice

This story was originally published on September 4, 2017

Every Olympian has a story on how they became one of the best of the best in the world.

Usually this story includes a love for their sport, but for bronze medalist Allison Baver, she didn’t start her Olympic sport until high school.

“Becoming an Olympian was a journey, it was almost like a life purpose,” Baver said.

Baver’s quest for Olympic glory began with a non-Olympic sport.

“When I was in fourth grade, I decided to join the speed skating team,” she said.

On roller skates, it wasn’t until years later as a junior in high school that she switched skates and moved to the ice.

“So I started a little bit late,” Baver said.

But she caught up quickly.

“Once I made the commitment, it was all day everyday,” she said.

And just 15 months after switching sports, her journey was in the fast lane.

“I broke the American record and beat second place by 2 seconds,” Baver said.

Allison went to three Olympic games winning a bronze in 2010.

“Once an Olympian, always an Olympian,” she said.

Now that her sports career is over, this skater is keeping the Olympic flame going.

“For me, it was about continuing to be involved in something that really meant a lot to me,” Baver said.

Baver is the vice president of the Olympians and Para-Olympians Association.

“We are really inspiring Olympism throughout the country,” she said.

She’s also teaching kids to be better and be active through the Off the Ice Foundation.

“I’m having a lot of fun with the kids, teaching them to skate faster, turn better,” Baver said.

Baver is a bronze medalist who’s using her unique story to inspire the next wave of Olympians.

She has also launched a line of clothing, which you can check out on her website, http://www.allisonbaver.com.

In this web extra, former Olympic speed skater Allison Beaver talks about what it’s like to transition to life after the Olympics.