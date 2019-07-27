U.S. Women’s National Volleyball team sets team for Tokyo qualifier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. Women’s National Volleyball team has finalized its 14-player roster that will work to secure a trip to the 2020 Summer Olympics during a qualifying tournament in Shreveport-Bossier City.

The 2019 Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament is set for August 2-4 at the CenturyLink Center.

For the Olympic qualifying tournament, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach Karch Kiraly and his staff have selected four outside hitters, four middles, two opposites, two setters and two liberos for the four-team round-robin Pool C.

• Outsides (4): Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, Kim Hill, Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson

• Opposites (2): Annie Drews, Jordan Thompson

• Middles (4): Tori Dixon, Chiaka Ogbogu, Dana Rettke, Haleigh Washington

• Setters (2): Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter

• Liberos (2): Megan Courtney, Mary Lake

Team USA will face Kazakhstan on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. CT, followed by Bulgaria on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. CT and Argentina on Aug. 4 at 1 p.m. CT.

• Aug. 2: USA vs. Kazakhstan, 6 p.m. (live on NBC Sports Network)

• Aug. 3: USA vs. Bulgaria, 5 p.m. (live on Olympic Channel)

• Aug. 4: USA vs. Argentina, 1 p.m. (live on NBC)

The Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament includes six pools of four team being staged in a round-robin format Aug. 2-4. The top 24 ranked teams, minus 2020 Olympic Games host Japan, are placed into the six pools using the serpentine system with pool winners claiming berths into the 2020 Olympics along with host Japan. The final five spots into the 2020 Olympics will be determined in early January through the five confederation zonal championships.

