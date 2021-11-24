Bossier City issues boil advisory in four areas

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier City issued a boil advisory Wednesday afternoon for portions of the city that are part of the city water system.

Wednesday morning crews began responding to water main breaks in four areas of Bossier City. A contractor working near the city water main caused a break in Golden Meadows. Homes along Golden Meadows between Barksdale Blvd. and Foxglove Drive are without water as repair efforts are underway. City estimates are that repairs should be finished by 6:00 p.m. tonight.

Three smaller mainline breaks from water flushing efforts happened in:

The Robert E. Lee Place neighborhood (Lillian St., Robert E. Lee St., Chaney St., and Loop St.)

Near Waller Baptist Church (Patricia Drive between Bobbie St. and Waller Ave., Melanie Street, and Margaret Street from Melanie Street to Loreco Street).

The 2500 Block of Melrose Avenue.

Repairs in those areas have been completed. Those living near the water line breaks experienced low water pressure.

The boil advisory is in effect as a precaution and will be canceled once the city notifies customers. This is not a boil order, this advisory is a precaution for water used for consumption.

Customers are advised to boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.