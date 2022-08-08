DeSoto Parish (KTAL/KMSS) – The President of the DeSoto Parish Police Jury issued a burn ban and declared a parish-wide state of emergency.

Lack of rainfall across the state continues to increase the risk of fires, prompting several parishes to put burn bans in place until dry conditions improve. Ernel Jones issued the order over the weekend, prohibiting all outdoor burning until the ban is lifted.

It went into effect immediately. The order states those violating the ban will be subject to the maximum fines and penalties.

Other parishes with burn bans include Bossier, Webster, and Natchitoches. Burn bans are in place for Caddo fire districts 5,7 and 8. Claiborne, Bienville, and Red River parishes do not yet have bans.