MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Marion County Judge has issued a ban on all outdoor burning throughout the county due to the continued hot, dry conditions.

County Judge Leward LaFleur issued the order on Wednesday. Restrictions include all outdoor burning unless it is for the purposes of public health and safety. Exclusions include firefighter training, public utility, natural gas pipeline, or mining operations, planting or harvesting of crops, and burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager. The order is in effect until further notice.

A Panola County Judge declared a state of disaster due to the threat of wildfires. A burn ban is in effect county-wide for the next seven days.

Violation of this order could result in a fine of up to $500 and criminal penalties.